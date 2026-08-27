Rachin Ravindra reveals why Manchester City won his heart

“I’m a Manchester City guy. I’ve followed them for a while. I like the way they play and the style of football they bring,” Ravindra said. He added that watching City control games and create chances makes their matches particularly enjoyable for him.

Manchester City are set to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2026/27 season on August 29. Speaking to JioStar on Wednesday, Ravindra said he has followed the English club for several years and enjoys watching them dominate matches.

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra has opened up about his love for Manchester City, saying the Premier League champions’ style of football is what first drew him to the club.

Ravindra’s connection with the club became even stronger after he visited the Etihad Stadium. He was invited to watch City’s opening Premier League game of last season against Tottenham. Although City lost the match, the experience left a lasting impression on the New Zealand cricketer.

“Chris Woakes. He would make a very solid centre-back. He’s good on the ball, comfortable under pressure, and reads the game well,” Ravindra said.

He also recalled another memorable football experience in Dallas, where he watched Spain face Portugal in the Round of 16. Ravindra described the occasion as one of the best days of his life, while admitting it was emotional because it could have been Cristiano Ronaldo’s final international appearance.

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