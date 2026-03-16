Bruno Fernandes equals Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or season record

The midfielder put in another brilliant performance for the Red Devils, boosting the side’s top four hopes with a win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Fernandes provided two assists at Old Trafford as the 3–1 victory moved them three points clear of Aston Villa, who sit just behind them in fourth place.

The Portuguese playmaker first delivered a pin-point free-kick onto the head of Casemiro to put United in front, before threading through Matheus Cunha who finished well from an angle to make it 2-0.

The two assists from Fernandes took him to 16 in the league, the second most in Europe, and with eight games still to play the 31-year-old has a great chance to break Thierry Henry’s record of 20 assists in a Premier League season.

Fernandes’ 16 assists breaks David Beckham’s record for the most Premier League assists in one season by a Man United player when he registered 15 in the 1999-00 campaign.

But perhaps more impressive, Fernandes has matched Ronaldo’s 2007-08 season for Premier League points gained from goal involvements. Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or for the first time that season as United lifted the Premier League and Champions League.

Michael Carrick's would be 25 points worse off this season without the goals and assists from Fernandes. Only two players in the club’s history have had a greater impact in a single Premier League campaign for the Red Devils.

Second on the list is Eric Cantona, whose goals and assists were worth 26 points during the 1993–94 season.

Fernandes is now joint-third with Ronaldo, who won the first of five Ballon d’Ors in a season where he scored 42 goals and assisted eight times in all competitions.

The legendary number seven also broke the record for the most Premier League goals in a season in 2007-08 with 31, making Fernandes’ achievement even more impressive.

The 31-year-old will certainly be eyeing Henry’s Premier League assists record in a season but after matching Ronaldo for Premier League points gained from goal involvements, he might also be looking to break Van Persie’s club record.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.