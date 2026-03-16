GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Bruno Fernandes equals Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or season record

Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammate has matched his record from the 2007/08 season

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has enjoyed another impressive season
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has enjoyed another impressive season

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has matched a Cristiano Ronaldo record as he continues his fine run of form this season.

The midfielder put in another brilliant performance for the Red Devils, boosting the side’s top four hopes with a win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Fernandes provided two assists at Old Trafford as the 3–1 victory moved them three points clear of Aston Villa, who sit just behind them in fourth place.

The Portuguese playmaker first delivered a pin-point free-kick onto the head of Casemiro to put United in front, before threading through Matheus Cunha who finished well from an angle to make it 2-0.

Villa did respond through a Ross Barkley strike, but substitute Benjamin Sesko sealed the win for the home side with a smart finish inside the box.

The two assists from Fernandes took him to 16 in the league, the second most in Europe, and with eight games still to play the 31-year-old has a great chance to break Thierry Henry’s record of 20 assists in a Premier League season.

Fernandes’ 16 assists breaks David Beckham’s record for the most Premier League assists in one season by a Man United player when he registered 15 in the 1999-00 campaign.

But perhaps more impressive, Fernandes has matched Ronaldo’s 2007-08 season for Premier League points gained from goal involvements. Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or for the first time that season as United lifted the Premier League and Champions League.

Michael Carrick's would be 25 points worse off this season without the goals and assists from Fernandes. Only two players in the club’s history have had a greater impact in a single Premier League campaign for the Red Devils.

Robin van Persie’s incredible 2012-13 campaign leads, with Man United gaining 38 points from the Dutchman’s 26 goals and nine assists.

Second on the list is Eric Cantona, whose goals and assists were worth 26 points during the 1993–94 season.

Fernandes is now joint-third with Ronaldo, who won the first of five Ballon d’Ors in a season where he scored 42 goals and assisted eight times in all competitions.

The legendary number seven also broke the record for the most Premier League goals in a season in 2007-08 with 31, making Fernandes’ achievement even more impressive.

The 31-year-old will certainly be eyeing Henry’s Premier League assists record in a season but after matching Ronaldo for Premier League points gained from goal involvements, he might also be looking to break Van Persie’s club record.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
manchester unitedCristiano Ronaldo

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Suryavanshi has Gayle’s 175 IPL record in his sights

3m read
The Premier League is back and we have you covered!

Premier League matchweek 30 preview and predictions

9m read
Midweek Premier League fixtures!

Premier League matchweek 29 preview and predictions

8m read
Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Leeds United in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

Chelsea, Aston Villa draw as Champions League hopes hit

3m read