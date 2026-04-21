GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Wolves relegated from the Premier League following West Ham draw

Wolves become the first club to be relegated from the top-flight this season

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wolverhampton Wanderers are the first club to go down this season in the Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers are the first club to go down this season in the Premier League
AFP-DARREN STAPLES

Dubai: Wolves have been relegated from the Premier League with five games still remaining after West Ham’s draw with Crystal Palace on Monday night confirmed the Midlands club can no longer escape the drop zone.

The result mathematically sealed their fate and ended a season of mounting pressure at Molineux, where supporters have watched their side struggle from the opening weeks.

Wolves have been bottom of the table since matchweek three and never managed to climb out of trouble despite brief spells of improved form.

Rob Edwards arrived in November and briefly lifted spirits with a more organised defensive structure and a few positive results, but the turnaround came too late to save their top-flight status.

Even with improved performances in the second half of the campaign, Wolves became the first side of the 2025/26 Premier League season to be officially relegated, their fate confirmed with a significant gap to safety and only a handful of games remaining.

The downfall has been years in the making, with failure to adequately replace key departures proving decisive. After selling the likes of Raúl Jiménez, Diogo Jota, Rúben Neves, Matheus Cunha and Rayan Aït-Nouri over recent seasons, Wolves have been unable to maintain the quality and depth required to compete at Premier League level.

What once looked like a sustainable project has unravelled, leaving the club preparing for Championship football after a season defined by decline rather than resilience.

The relegation marks a sobering conclusion to a turbulent era at Molineux, where inconsistency, recruitment missteps and an inability to rebuild after key sales have ultimately caught up with the club.

Attention now turns to the Championship, where Wolves will aim to regroup, reset their identity and attempt an immediate return to the top flight, though the scale of the rebuild required is significant now.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
premier league

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Five English clubs can now qualify for next season's Champions League

Premier League gets five Champions League spots again

3m read
Who's next for Spurs as the hunt for a new manager begins... again

Next Spurs boss? De Zerbi, Redknapp amongst candidates

3m read
Records to look out for ahead of IPL 2026

Records to look out for ahead of IPL 2026

2m read
Another weekend of drama in the Premier League!

Premier League review – Top three results

4m read