Did VAR just decide the title and relegation with one call in Arsenal's controversial win?

West Ham vs Arsenal: Controversial VAR call leaves fans fuming over consistency
Arsenal are now just two wins away from ending a 22 year wait for the Premier League title, but after the 1-0 win over West Ham, VAR is once again the biggest talking point.
Leandro Trossard’s late winner at the London Stadium should have been the headline. Gabriel’s desperate block on Callum Wilson’s shot will probably be framed by Arsenal fans for years.
But maybe the image that deserves to be framed the most is David Raya’s huge save when the score was still 0-0.
The Arsenal goalkeeper produced a massive one on one stop against Mateus Fernandes just minutes before Trossard struck the winner. In title races, these are the moments people look back at years later. Not just goals, but saves that quietly keep seasons alive.
Still, everyone is talking about that stoppage time VAR decision.
West Ham thought they had found a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute when Callum Wilson smashed home from a corner. Then came the long wait. Four to five minutes of slow motion angles, replays and checks before referee Chris Kavanagh ruled the goal out for a foul on David Raya by Pablo.
Can you argue the decision was technically right? Yes.
You could clearly see Pablo impeding Raya, which made the Arsenal goalkeeper spill the ball before it fell to Callum Wilson, who smashed it in. Todibo pulling Raya’s shirt during the chaos inside the six yard box could also be seen. Goalkeepers are usually heavily protected in such situations and VAR probably felt that was enough interference. Though it took a very long time, it was probably the right decision.
But then again, you could also spot plenty of other grabbing and holding happening inside the box as well. Declan Rice appeared to be holding Mavropanos during the same sequence, and that is where the debate gets messy.
Because if every single shirt pull or hold inside the box is going to be punished, then there would probably be multiple penalties given from corners in almost every game.
That is exactly why fans are frustrated. It is not even only about whether this decision was right or wrong. It is about why some incidents are punished while others are ignored. The lack of consistency is the real problem.
Many on X immediately pointed out that Arsenal themselves have benefited from similar situations this season where goals still stood despite clear contact on opposition goalkeepers. The Old Trafford game against Manchester United, Arsenal’s first league match of the season, was mentioned repeatedly, with fans arguing that Saliba impeded the goalkeeper during the corner that led to Arsenal’s goal.
VAR did not intervene there and many people at the time even argued that the goalkeeper should have been stronger in that situation. But if goalkeepers are supposed to be heavily protected, then where did that argument go in that moment? It may have been a soft foul, but many still felt it was a foul.
Gabriel’s goal against Aston Villa was also brought up, with Emiliano Martinez appearing to be blocked before the ball went in. In fact, several of Arsenal’s set piece goals this season have sparked similar debates involving obstruction and contact inside the six yard box.
Former West Ham player Kevin Nolan and former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel also spoke about the same issue during their analysis after the match.
So fans are asking a fair question here. Are goalkeepers protected all the time or only when VAR decides to intervene?
That inconsistency is what keeps fuelling these arguments.
And this was not a small moment either. This decision could end up having consequences at both ends of the table.
Arsenal are now five points clear of Manchester City and know victories against Burnley and Crystal Palace will secure the title. West Ham meanwhile are still battling near the relegation zone, which makes the frustration even bigger from their side. You could even say VAR may have decided both the title race and the relegation battle with that one decision.