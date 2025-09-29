GOLD/FOREX
Arsenal’s dead ball dominance: 36 corner goals, 15 more than their nearest rival

Gunners' corner goals: a decisive weapon in Premier League

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Arsenal's Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 28, 2025.
AFP-ANDY BUCHANAN

Arsenal turned the tables at St James’ Park, hitting two late set piece goals to complete a thrilling 2–1 comeback. Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhaes struck in the closing stages to silence the Newcastle crowd and underline the Gunners’ growing reputation as the Premier League’s set piece specialists.

Since the start of the 2023/24 season, Arsenal have scored an astonishing 36 goals from corners, a figure that towers above the rest of the league. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are tied for second with 21 each, followed by Liverpool with 20, and West Ham United and Everton with 19 apiece. The gulf shows just how far ahead Mikel Arteta’s men are in converting dead ball situations into match winners.

Much of the credit goes to set piece coach Nicolas Jover and his staff, who have maximised the aerial power of Gabriel, William Saliba and Declan Rice while perfecting delivery from wide areas. Whether through well rehearsed routines or sheer physical dominance, Arsenal have turned corners into a decisive weapon.

Their late strikes at St James’ Park epitomised this strength, proving crucial in a tough away fixture where margins were slim.

In a league where title races often hinge on the smallest details, Arsenal’s set piece proficiency could prove the difference. With 36 goals from corners already, the Gunners are not just leading the way, they are redefining the importance of set pieces in English football.

