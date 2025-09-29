Arsenal’s dead ball dominance: 36 corner goals, 15 more than their nearest rival

Since the start of the 2023/24 season, Arsenal have scored an astonishing 36 goals from corners, a figure that towers above the rest of the league. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are tied for second with 21 each, followed by Liverpool with 20, and West Ham United and Everton with 19 apiece. The gulf shows just how far ahead Mikel Arteta’s men are in converting dead ball situations into match winners.