Who will Wolves choose in their new manager hunt — O’Neil or Edwards?

The Midlands club parted ways with Vitor Pereira on Sunday after a disastrous start
Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering Gary O’Neil and Rob Edwards as their next head coach, according to BBC Sport.
The Midlands club parted ways with Vitor Pereira on Sunday following a disastrous start to the Premier League season. Wolves sit bottom of the table, having lost eight of their ten matches and collected just two points.
It wasn’t long ago that the club had handed Pereira a three-year contract extension, a decision that puzzled many supporters. Fans were already frustrated, viewing the Portuguese coach as a journeyman figure despite keeping Wolves up last season. His renewal was seen as strange, and results have now forced the board to act.
The Wolves hierarchy are looking to appoint a permanent manager quickly, with Rob Edwards and Gary O’Neil believed to be the leading choices.
Edwards is currently in charge of Middlesbrough, having joined the Championship side in the summer. The former Wales international has made an impressive start to life in North Yorkshire, guiding Boro to second in the table with 25 points.
His managerial reputation grew at Luton Town, where he steered the club to Premier League promotion via the play-offs. After finishing third in the Championship, his side beat Sunderland in the semi-finals and then Coventry City in the final on penalties. Although Luton were relegated after a tough top-flight season, Edwards earned widespread respect for his work.
Given Middlesbrough’s strong form, he may be reluctant to leave so early in his tenure.
O’Neil has also emerged as a serious candidate. He previously managed Wolves after Julen Lopetegui’s departure in the summer of 2023, leading the club to a 14th-place finish in his first season. However, he was dismissed last December after a poor run of results.
Despite that, O’Neil remains highly regarded for his tactical acumen and familiarity with the club setup, which could work in his favour.
Whoever takes charge faces a massive challenge to rescue Wolves from relegation. The team lost key players Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri in the summer, and although several signings were made, the squad still lacks cohesion and top-tier quality.
With morale low and results slipping, the new manager will need to spark a rapid turnaround to keep the club in the Premier League. Their next fixture in the league is a tough trip to Stamford Bridge.
