HSBC Premier elevates life at Emirates Golf Club with exclusive lifestyle activation

As part of the enhanced Premier campaign, HSBC hosted an exclusive one-day activation at the prestigious Emirates Golf Club on November 2, transforming the Majlis and Faldo courses into a living expression of the Premier lifestyle.

That’s what makes HSBC Premier more than just a bank account. It’s a gateway to a world of experiences designed to enrich every part of life because at HSBC, Everything’s Premier when life is truly lived.

They say the four pillars of a good life are wealth, health, travel, and meaningful experiences, and with an HSBC Premier account, you can elevate each of them. HSBC understands that true fulfilment comes from living life to the fullest, supported by a balance of financial confidence, wellbeing, and global opportunity.

Golfers were met with HSBC-branded gifts and striking HSBC red golf balls placed across the courses, each featuring a QR code that led them directly to the HSBC Premier website — an invitation to discover the benefits of living Premier.

Finders of the red balls didn’t just walk away with inspiration; they each received a luxury gift box of three high-end Titleist golf balls. In addition, those who registered on-site were entered into an exclusive draw to win two VIP tickets to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, with winners announced that same evening.

Exclusive benefits

From exclusive health benefits with leading health and wellness partners, to comprehensive life and critical illness protection, Premier supports wellbeing as much as it does financial security.

On the Wealth front, customers enjoy personalised investment advice and global trading opportunities that help them make the most of their financial potential. For those with families, HSBC’s network of education partners helps parents seamlessly plan for their children’s international studies.

For those who love to Travel, Premier offers lounge access, dining and hotel privileges, complimentary travel insurance, and preferential foreign currency rates, ensuring every journey begins and ends in style and comfort.

And with International banking, Premier customers experience seamless global connectivity — from instant transfers between HSBC accounts worldwide to international money transfers across more than 200 countries and regions in 60 currencies (subject to terms and conditions).

Elevating life to Premier

With so many benefits designed to enhance every moment, HSBC Premier isn’t just a financial product, it’s a partner in living life to the fullest. Because when your health, wealth, and global opportunities are in harmony, life itself becomes truly Premier.

Learn more about the benefits of opening an HSBC Premier account at hsbc.ae/premier