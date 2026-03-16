Dominik Szoboszlai sends Conference League warning to teammates as Liverpool draw to Spurs

The Hungary international slams his team’s performance against Spurs
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai gave a brutal assessment of his side’s performance as they drew 1-1 at Anfield to a Spurs side who are battling relegation.
The 25-year-old warned his teammates that their sharp decline in performance this season could see them end up playing in the Europa Conference League in the next campaign, unless they quickly improve their worrying run of poor form.
"We have to wake up," Szoboszlai told Sky Sports following the game. "If we keep going like this, next season we should be happy if we play Conference League.”
The Premier League champions have endured a disappointing title defence and now find themselves locked in a battle to secure qualification for the Champions League.
Playing at Anfield against a Spurs side sitting just one point above the relegation zone, Liverpool had a prime opportunity to move ahead of Aston Villa and Chelsea in the top four after both teams had dropped points before the Reds took to the pitch.
It was Szoboszlai who gave the hosts the lead following a trademark free-kick which found the back of the net from 25 yards.
"In the first half, we played very well. We controlled the whole game, they hardly created many chances," Szoboszlai continued.
"Second half, I don't know, we just don't do the same things like in the first half. The question is why? We will sit down together. This is the most difficult time. We have to stick together."
Liverpool never looked convincing at the back and wasn’t clinical enough in the final third, unable to extend their lead and leaving Spurs with a glimmer of hope as the game entered the final minutes.
The Red’s were punished by the visitors and former Everton player Richarlison, who scored a dramatic last-minute equaliser leaving the Liverpool players visibly disappointed.
The final whistle at Anfield was met with clear frustration from the home supporters, a stark contrast to the celebrations that followed their title-winning season under Arne Slot last year.
Although he did not witness the immediate reaction on the pitch, Szoboszlai said he understood the fans’ disappointment and urged them to keep backing the team.
"I didn't hear the boos but I can understand because last season we became champions and this season we are not performing in the way that we should be," said the goalscorer.
"They should stay behind us. Support us now when we're in difficult times."
Arne Slot’s side will now turn their focus to their second-leg round of 16 tie against Galatasaray where they find themselves 1-0 down after losing in Turkey last week.