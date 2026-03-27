IPL 2026: From Gayle’s 175 to Chahal’s 228 wickets, a look at some of the records

Virat Kohli currently holds the record for the most runs scored for a single IPL franchise, with an astonishing 8,661 runs in 267 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since the league began, he has been the backbone of RCB’s batting, known for his consistency, intensity, and class. Just 339 runs away from the 9,000-run mark, Kohli is well within reach of another historic milestone. His closest competitor, Rohit Sharma, has scored 7,046 runs in the same number of matches.