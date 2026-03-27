IPL 2026: From Gayle’s 175 to Chahal’s 228 wickets, a look at some of the records

The 19th edition of the league will begin from March 28
Dubai: The Indian Premier League is widely regarded as the most popular and successful cricket league in the world. Each season delivers new milestones, unforgettable performances, and record-breaking feats that keep fans on the edge of their seats.
As IPL 2026 approaches, excitement is already building around the records that could be broken. Several legendary players are closing in on historic achievements, making this season one to watch. From batting milestones to bowling feats, here are some of the most exciting records before the start of the 19th edition.
Virat Kohli currently holds the record for the most runs scored for a single IPL franchise, with an astonishing 8,661 runs in 267 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Since the league began, he has been the backbone of RCB’s batting, known for his consistency, intensity, and class. Just 339 runs away from the 9,000-run mark, Kohli is well within reach of another historic milestone. His closest competitor, Rohit Sharma, has scored 7,046 runs in the same number of matches.
Chris Gayle owns the record for the highest individual IPL score, smashing an unbeaten 175 off 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013. This incredible feat has stood unchallenged for over a decade. However, young talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already expressed his ambition to surpass it. After an explosive 35-ball century last season and a highest score of 101 against Gujarat Titans, he could emerge as a serious contender in the coming years.
Chris Gayle also holds the record for the fastest IPL century, reaching the milestone in just 30 balls during the same iconic innings. He is followed by Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35 balls), Heinrich Klaasen (37 balls), David Miller (38 balls), Travis Head (39 balls), and Priyansh Arya (39 balls).
Chris Gayle dominates yet another category, with 357 sixes in 142 matches. Known for his explosive batting, he leads a list that includes Rohit Sharma (302), Virat Kohli (291), MS Dhoni (264), AB de Villiers (251), and David Warner (236).
Virat Kohli’s remarkable 973 runs in the 2016 season remains the highest tally in a single IPL season — a record that has stood strong for nearly a decade. His consistency is equally impressive, with five seasons of 600-plus runs, more than any other player, and three consecutive seasons crossing that mark.
Yuzvendra Chahal leads the all-time wicket-takers list, becoming the first player to surpass 200 wickets in IPL history. Close behind is Bhuvneshwar Kumar (198), known for his swing and precision, especially during the powerplay overs. His strong performances in recent seasons have kept him firmly in contention.
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings remain the most successful teams in IPL history, with five titles each. Chennai lifted the trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, while Mumbai claimed theirs in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Chennai has also finished as runners-up five times, compared to Mumbai’s single runner-up finish in 2010.