Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru can defend their IPL title

They can also be seen as an unlucky outfit, having reached the title round of the world’s most popular cricket league four times but winning only once. The 2025 season turned out to be a defining year for a unit that had long been desperate to clinch the coveted trophy.

“We have seen that when he played for India, especially in the one-day series against South Africa and New Zealand. He looks like he wants to make an impact in every game. I think he will have the same kind of passion when he comes back this season. He will want to lift the trophy once again,” he added.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said, “The hunger in Virat Kohli will be there. In fact, he will be hungrier than ever, especially after lifting the IPL trophy last season. He will want to win back-to-back IPL trophies. That hunger in him to win and create an impact is always going to be there.”

‘I think they are in a really good place. It’s a similar squad, they didn’t have to change much, and they have good reason to believe they can go all the way again this coming season,’ former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers told JioStar.

Over the years, the team has featured some of the best players, including AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, yet still fell short of going all the way. Now, they face the challenge of defending their title — something that has historically not been easy with only two teams doing it so far.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.