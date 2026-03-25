Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru can defend their IPL title

Kohli’s team ended a long wait to finish champions in the 18th edition
Dubai: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have always carried a distinct aura across 19 years of the Indian Premier League. Over time, the team has grown tremendously, with its fan base reaching incredible heights.
They can also be seen as an unlucky outfit, having reached the title round of the world’s most popular cricket league four times but winning only once. The 2025 season turned out to be a defining year for a unit that had long been desperate to clinch the coveted trophy.
It felt like a gift to fans and followers who had waited patiently and backed the team for more than a decade and a half. Even rival franchises couldn’t have agreed more.
India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli further adds to that aura. He has been a key member of the setup, contributing consistently since the inaugural edition.
Over the years, the team has featured some of the best players, including AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, yet still fell short of going all the way. Now, they face the challenge of defending their title — something that has historically not been easy with only two teams doing it so far.
‘I think they are in a really good place. It’s a similar squad, they didn’t have to change much, and they have good reason to believe they can go all the way again this coming season,’ former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers told JioStar.
With Kohli’s experience and Rajat Patidar emerging as a key leader, RCB will be determined to shed any “one-season wonder” tag and push for back-to-back IPL titles.
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said, “The hunger in Virat Kohli will be there. In fact, he will be hungrier than ever, especially after lifting the IPL trophy last season. He will want to win back-to-back IPL trophies. That hunger in him to win and create an impact is always going to be there.”
“We have seen that when he played for India, especially in the one-day series against South Africa and New Zealand. He looks like he wants to make an impact in every game. I think he will have the same kind of passion when he comes back this season. He will want to lift the trophy once again,” he added.
On the retention front, RCB kept 17 players, leaving eight slots open with a budget of Rs164 million ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi. The franchise made bold decisions, parting ways with players like Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi, along with Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Mohit Rathee, and Sachin Baby.
During the auction, the 2025 champions filled all eight slots, with Venkatesh Iyer emerging as their biggest acquisition at Rs70 million. They also added Jacob Duffy and promising domestic talents such as Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan.
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One of RCB’s biggest strengths lies in their batting lineup, packed with explosive hitters and reliable run-scorers. With players like Phil Salt, Kohli, Tim David, Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, and Jitesh Sharma, the team boasts a perfect blend of experience, aggression, and depth — capable of both chasing big totals and setting imposing targets.
Another advantage is their versatile all-rounders — Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, and Iyer — who contribute with both bat and ball. This balance strengthens the middle order while also offering crucial breakthroughs in the bowling department when needed.
RCB’s overall combination provides both firepower and flexibility, allowing them to accelerate when required and recover from difficult situations. With experienced match-winners and emerging talents, they remain a formidable side capable of adapting to any match scenario.
RCB now has a strong opportunity to join Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in achieving a rare milestone. If they successfully defend their title, they will become only the third team to win back-to-back IPL championships.
CSK won the IPL in 2010 and defended it in 2011, while MI achieved the same feat in 2019 and 2020. RCB now has the chance to enter this elite “Big Three” by retaining the IPL crown.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their title defence when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.