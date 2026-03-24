Royal Challengers Bengaluru sold for $1.78 billion

The consortium also features David Blitzer, founder of Bolt Ventures, and Viral Patel, CEO of Blackstone’s BXPE strategy. Blitzer is a prominent American investor with ownership stakes across major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS. Meanwhile, Patel has been associated with Blackstone since around 2005, though limited public information is available about his background.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, a director at the Aditya Birla Group, is expected to take over as the new chairman of RCB. A former cricketer, he represented Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and had a stint with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The 28-year-old made his First-Class debut in 2017 and last played in 2019.

“Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction in accordance with the SPA (which is subject to customary conditions including the receipt of all requisite approvals as required to give effect to the Proposed Transaction, including from the Competition Commission of India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India), USL will cease to hold any shareholding in RCSPL and consequently RCSPL will cease to be a subsidiary of USL,” the company said.

“We wish to inform you that the board of directors of United Spirits Limited at its meeting held today, i.e., March 24, 2026, has inter alia approved the sale of 14,690 equity shares of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (“RCSPL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of USL, for an aggregate consideration of Rs166.6b, subject to adjustments and other conditions set out in the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated March 24, 2026 executed by and amongst USL, RCSPL, and Bolt IPL Holdings LLC; Aelius Investments Pte Ltd; Asia Investment Topco II Pte Ltd; Times internet Limited; and Metropolitan Media Company Limited (the “Proposed Transaction” and such parties, the “Parties”),” the company said in its statement to the regulatory bodies.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.