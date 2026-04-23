Not playing, still learning in IPL: Bethell cooks Cook with his response

Bethell defends IPL stint, says learning in India beats rushing back home
Jacob Bethell has responded to criticism from former England captain Alastair Cook over his lack of game time at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, making it clear that he still sees real value in staying in the tournament.
Cook had questioned the youngster’s decision to remain in India despite not featuring in the playing XI. Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, the former opener said, “Jacob Bethell is sitting at the IPL not doing anything. Ideally, he could come back and open for Warwickshire to help England.”
However, Bethell offered a calm and measured response during an interaction on Sky Sports Cricket, stressing that development is not always about minutes on the field. “I feel in a better position now than I was a month ago after the T20 World Cup, just from getting time around the guys over here and the pure standard of cricket in India and the IPL,” he said.
The 22 year old all rounder is clearly rated highly, and for good reason. He made a strong impact for England in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, underlining why he is seen as one of the most exciting young talents in the system. That context makes his situation even more interesting, with many expecting him to be fast tracked.
Despite not getting a game for RCB so far, Bethell believes the exposure to elite players and the intensity of the IPL environment is already helping him grow. He has also pointed out in the past that his previous IPL stint helped him return sharper for international cricket.
Adding fuel to the debate, Kevin Pietersen backed Bethell on X, saying Cook has “absolutely no idea what it’s like to be in the IPL,” and urged the youngster to stay, insisting the experience will only make him better.
With IPL rules also limiting mid season exits, Bethell is set to stay put and continue learning in one of the toughest leagues in the world.