GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

Not playing, still learning in IPL: Bethell cooks Cook with his response

Bethell defends IPL stint, says learning in India beats rushing back home

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jacob Bethell has responded to Cook
Jacob Bethell has responded to Cook
AFP-PUNIT PARANJPE

Jacob Bethell has responded to criticism from former England captain Alastair Cook over his lack of game time at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, making it clear that he still sees real value in staying in the tournament.

Cook had questioned the youngster’s decision to remain in India despite not featuring in the playing XI. Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, the former opener said, “Jacob Bethell is sitting at the IPL not doing anything. Ideally, he could come back and open for Warwickshire to help England.”

However, Bethell offered a calm and measured response during an interaction on Sky Sports Cricket, stressing that development is not always about minutes on the field. “I feel in a better position now than I was a month ago after the T20 World Cup, just from getting time around the guys over here and the pure standard of cricket in India and the IPL,” he said.

The 22 year old all rounder is clearly rated highly, and for good reason. He made a strong impact for England in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, underlining why he is seen as one of the most exciting young talents in the system. That context makes his situation even more interesting, with many expecting him to be fast tracked.

Despite not getting a game for RCB so far, Bethell believes the exposure to elite players and the intensity of the IPL environment is already helping him grow. He has also pointed out in the past that his previous IPL stint helped him return sharper for international cricket.

Adding fuel to the debate, Kevin Pietersen backed Bethell on X, saying Cook has “absolutely no idea what it’s like to be in the IPL,” and urged the youngster to stay, insisting the experience will only make him better.

With IPL rules also limiting mid season exits, Bethell is set to stay put and continue learning in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian cricket player Virat Kohli gestures before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kohli still “not 100%” despite starring in LSG win

2m read
Virat Kohli appears to be limping in viral video

Kohli injury concerns after training footage emerges

2m read
Fans stand next to abandonned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede during celebrations, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match, outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4.

IPL 2026 will have no opening ceremony, BCCI says

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League 2025 crown beating Punjab Kings in the finals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru sold for $1.78 billion

2m read