It was not fluke, we are an amazing side: Virat Kohli on RCB

In a video released by RCB, Kohli said the level of competition in the tournament, saying, “Because the league has become so much more competitive, we must have played really good cricket to get to the finals. It is not a fluke, it is not by chance. We have beaten some really good teams, and we are an amazing side who have earned the right to be here on this day. All in all, it was an amazing night for all of us,” he said.