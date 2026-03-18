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IPL’s biggest foreign names: Who’s in and what are they earning?

Overseas players are often among the highest-paid at the IPL

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Check out some of the top salaries that overseas players will be earning at the IPL
Check out some of the top salaries that overseas players will be earning at the IPL
AFP-INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to attract top talent from around the world with huge salaries, take a look at the highest-earning overseas stars you can see at this year’s tournament.

Cameron Green (Australia)

Aussie Cameron Green is one of the standout players in IPL 2026, valued as a complete all-rounder thanks to his powerful middle-order batting, reliable seam bowling, and strong fielding. His versatility makes him a prized asset in T20 cricket, which is reflected in his massive deal, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs252 million, and is set to earn the top salary for an overseas player which is capped at Rs180 million, placing him among the highest-paid overseas players in the tournament.

Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka)

Right-arm fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is known for his unique slingy action and his ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers at the death, making him one of the most dangerous specialist finishers in T20 cricket. In the IPL 2026 auction, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs180 million, and will earn that exact amount for his efforts at the IPL.

Liam Livingstone (England)

Liam Livingstone will earn Rs130 million for Sunrisers Hyderabad, which places him among the highest-paid English players in the tournament. Known for his explosive middle-order batting and powerful six-hitting ability, along with his useful spin bowling options, his salary reflects his value as a versatile T20 match-winner.

Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Right-arm fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he has been retained for the season. Hazlewood has played a key role in RCB’s bowling attack in recent seasons and has established himself as one of the most reliable overseas pacers in the league. He will earn a salary of Rs125 million for the 2026 campaign.

Jofra Archer (England)

Jofra Archer will earn a salary of Rs125 million for the 2026 season. He will play for Rajasthan Royals, having been retained by the franchise for the season. He is a right-arm fast bowler known for his pace, wicket-taking ability, and skill in bowling crucial death overs, making him one of the most impactful bowlers in the tournament.

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Afghan left-arm wrist-spin bowler Noor Ahmad will earn a salary of Rs100 million for the 2026 season. Playing for Chennai Super Kings, having been retained for the season, Noor has become an important part of CSK’s spin attack, regularly delivering impactful spells and helping to control the game during key phases. In the IPL, he has contributed consistently with middle-overs wickets and maintained impressive economy rates, establishing himself as a dependable strike bowler

Josh Inglis (Australia)

Josh Inglis is playing for Lucknow Super Giants, where he has been signed as a key overseas option. He is a dynamic wicketkeeper-batter known for his aggressive top-order striking, ability to accelerate the innings in T20 cricket, and his reliability behind the stumps. Inglis adds flexibility to the side with his attacking batting style and sharp keeping skills, making him a valuable all-round squad member in the shorter format. He will earn a salary of Rs86 million crore for the 2026 season.

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

Marco Jansen will earn a salary of Rs70 million for the 2026 season. In IPL 2026, he is playing for Punjab Kings, where he has been signed as a key overseas player. He is a tall left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder known for generating extra bounce with the ball and contributing useful lower-order runs with the bat. Jansen adds balance to the squad through his ability to bowl in both the powerplay and middle overs, while also providing depth in batting.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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Related Topics:
IPL-KolkataIPL-PunjabIPL-BangaloreIPL-Lucknow

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