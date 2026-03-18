Aussie Cameron Green is one of the standout players in IPL 2026, valued as a complete all-rounder thanks to his powerful middle-order batting, reliable seam bowling, and strong fielding. His versatility makes him a prized asset in T20 cricket, which is reflected in his massive deal, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs252 million, and is set to earn the top salary for an overseas player which is capped at Rs180 million, placing him among the highest-paid overseas players in the tournament.