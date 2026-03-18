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Watch: Virat Kohli reaches Bengaluru to join RCB ahead of IPL 2026

Defending champions RCB will begin their campaign against SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Watch: Virat Kohli reaches Bengaluru to join RCB ahead of IPL 2026
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Dubai: India’s batting super star Virat Kohli has arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday for the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to start from March 28.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The stadium recently got a go ahead from the Karnataka government to host the matches after it the trophy celebration last year had killed 11.

You don’t have to see him … to know he’s coming! Check the calendar. There will be signs … “ RCB captioned.

Kohli reached Bengaluru around 4am on Wednesday.

A few fans expressed their excitement as one fan wrote on X, “The king kohli arrived in his kingdom.”

Another user wrote, “The King has arrived to reclaim his throne once again, and we are all seated to witness him smash the opponents for fun and he could not come at a better day, It’s the 18th day of the month.”

Another user added, “18 march and jersey number 18 is here.” while a fan said, “RCB isn’t complete without the King Kohli.”

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament; he has scored 8,661 runs from 267 matches at an average of 39.54. The 37-year-old has eight tons, the most for a player, as well as 63 half-centuries. Kohli made his debut in 2008, and since then, he has played for only one franchise.

In the last couple of years, Kohli has been living in the UK and usually travels to India for the IPL and to play for the national team. The former captain recently shared a video of a practice session in London where he was looking in great touch.

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IPL-BangaloreRCB

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