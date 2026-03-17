Virat Kohli names star-studded all-time RCB XI

Kohli includes himself as well as Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli picks his all-time Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) XI ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
The 37-year-old has represented RCB throughout his entire career in the IPL, ever since its launch in 2008. He stands as the competition’s leading run-scorer of all time, amassing 8,661 runs from 259 innings.
Kohli has played over 250 IPL matches for RCB, making him one of the most loyal one-club players in the tournament’s history.
To build excitement ahead of their IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28, RCB released a video where Kohli revealed his all-time RCB XI.
Kohli selected himself and Chris Gayle to open the batting, while South African great AB de Villiers was placed at number three in the lineup.
The trio of Kohli, Gayle, and de Villiers produced numerous match-winning performances as a unit, but despite their success on the field, haven’t been able to secure an IPL title together while playing for the same team.
The Delhi cricketer picked KL Rahul as the No.4 batter, with current RCB skipper Rajat Patidar batting at No.5. Among the bowlers, Kohli picked Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel.
Speaking in the video, Kohli said: “I would say Gayle and myself to open AB at three. Okay, let me get the four overseas out of the way. AB, Chris, and Mitchell Starc, because he played for us. The 4th overseas player for me would be, I think, Dale (Steyn), because I would like the bowling to be even stronger in that XI.
"So yeah, you got two seamers; you got Chris, myself and AB. At four, I would have KL (Rahul). He had an amazing season, I think, batting at four for us.
“Five, I would say, give five to Rajat (Patidar), maybe, because he plays spin amazingly well and he’s one of the best Indian talents that we’ve had. Six would be Dinesh (Karthik), for sure, and Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) at 11 for his batting ability.
“Now I’ve got seven and eight left, right? Anil Bhai (Kumble) at eight, wow, that would be an unbelievable 11. Okay, I’ll go with Harshal (Patel), with his little bit of batting ability as well. And he fits in as the perfect third seamer; he’s been bowling in different phases.”
Virat Kohli's all-time RCB XI: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Anil Kumble, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra