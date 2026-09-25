Global business leaders and visionaries honoured at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026 in Dubai

Prestigious event, an influential gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers
The prestigious ET Indo Global Leaders 2026 brought together an influential gathering of entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors and policymakers at Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai, celebrating excellence, innovation and the growing economic partnership between India and the UAE.
The event commenced with a networking session, followed by a welcome address from Musabeh Al Musafri, Director of Customer Experience and Service Delivery, Ajman Free Zone, who highlighted the UAE’s continued commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, investment and global business growth.
The first panel discussion, “India’s Global Decade: The New Growth Story,” explored India’s rising influence in international trade and investment. Industry leaders including Sidharth Chowdhry (Dalcore), Mark Thompson (Gulf News), Dhanush Srinivas (Nandhini Deluxe), CA Bidhu Bhusan Nayak, and Dr Dattatreya Nagireddy (Jey Group) shared perspectives on India’s growing role in the global economy and the opportunities emerging through stronger international partnerships.
A fireside chat with Zubair Ul Islam, Director of Sales, Ajman Free Zone, highlighted how free zones are enabling businesses to expand seamlessly into regional and global markets. The event also featured a session on evolving luxury real estate trends, where Harry Sachdeva, Founder & CEO, Jes & Ben Groupo Pvt. Ltd., and Arshdeep Singh Brar, DGM Sales, Conscient Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., discussed how second-home investments are redefining lifestyle and wealth creation opportunities in Goa.
The second panel discussion, “The Scale-Up Playbook: Capital, Technology & Strategy for India’s Growth Companies,” focused on the key drivers of sustainable business expansion. Speakers including Zubair Ul Islam, Vikas Kumar Mathur (Infinity Engineering’s), and Imtiyaz Kalsekar (Rasasi) discussed innovation, technology adoption, access to capital and strategies for scaling businesses in competitive global markets.
Adding further insight, Sharat Kumar Sahu, CMD, Stalwart Projects Pvt. Ltd., shared perspectives on infrastructure-led growth and business transformation.
The final panel discussion, “Startup to Global Business: Building the Next Generation of Global Enterprises,” featured Sudhir Syal, Ashutosh Upadhayay, Manu Midha (Arnifi), Karan Rai (Credibila), and Abhinav Gupta (Cars24). The panel explored entrepreneurship, fundraising, international expansion and the evolving startup ecosystem driving the next wave of global enterprises.
The evening concluded with the ET Indo Global Leaders Felicitation Ceremony, honouring outstanding entrepreneurs, business leaders and organisations for their contributions to innovation, leadership and global business excellence.
As India continues to strengthen its position on the world stage, ET Indo Global Leaders 2026 reaffirmed its role as a platform that celebrates achievement, fosters collaboration and connects leaders shaping the future of business across borders.
WINNERS
· Abhinav Gupta – CEO, Cars24 Arabia
· Abhishek Bhatnagar – Managing Partner, Abhishek Bhatnagar & Associates Legal Consultants LLP
· Aby Abraham – Founder & Executive Director, PromptTech Insurance
· Amol Kadam – Founder
· Gurpawan Singh – President, IIRIS
· Praveen Singhal – CEO, Lexus New Delhi
· Anuj Somani – Founder, Capitall
· Asif Zaidi - Sr. VP Sales & Marketing, Conscient Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.
· Atem of Alexandria – Dmitry Soshnikov, MCHDA / SlBr, Int
· Bhoovan Dev Singh, Group Head - HR, Park Group of Hospital
· CA Bidhu Bhusan Nayak – Director Finance, Sparsh Healthcare Group
· Dhanush Srinivas – Managing Director, Nandhini Deluxe
· DineshKumar Guruswamy – Founder & Chairman, Aetram Trades Private Limited
· Dr Mirza Kifayat Maqsood Beigh – Registrar, Critical Care Medicine, NMC Royal Hospital
· Dr Praveen Gupta – Chairman, Marengo Asia Hospital Gurugram
· Dr Dattatreya Nagireddy – Chairman & CEO, Jey Group Holdings & Investments
· Dr G.S. Murthy – Chairman & CEO, ATDXT Technologies LLC
· Dr Shantanu Jaradi – Founder & CEO, Dentzz Dental
· Faheem ul Haq
· Divya Sharma - Founder , Crazy Owl Advertising & Marketing
· Harry Sachdeva – Founder & CEO, Jes & Ben Groupo Pvt. Ltd.
· Hitesh Bang – Owner, Parampara – Flavours of India
· Imtiyaz Kalsekar – Founder, Rasasi
· Kanika Chadha – CEO & Founder, Done & Dusted Realty LLC
· Khaja Yousufuddin – Owner, Spice 6 The Arab Villagio
· Konark Jain – Managing Director, JHS Media Group
· Manish Sharma, Branding and Marketing, Park Group of Hospital
· Manisha Nischal Latad – Singer & Entrepreneur, Manisha Nischal’s Mahek Concerts & Events
· Manoj K. Attri – Founder, Sportzon (Citiskape Group)
· Moksha Yadav – Managing Director, The Moksh International School
· Neha Arora – CEO, Amorvet
· Nilesh Dalvi – Director, Quantity Kitchens
· Nitin Dheer – Partner, Inqubex People Solutions
· Pinky Vaswani – Co-Founder, The Pamper House Co.
· Poonam Chawla – Chief Visionary Officer, Women Board of Directors
· Rajesh Keshwani – Chairman, TLM Logistics
· Ramzan Hasnani – Co-Founder & Director, Taxplan Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
· Sankey Prasad – Chairman, Sterling Ark Holdings
· Mohammed Irfan – Owner, Shah Ghouse Cafe and Restaurant
· Sharat Kumar Sahu – Chief Managing Director, Stalwart Projects Pvt. Ltd.
· Shweta Roy – Director, SR Queens Events Pvt. Ltd.
· Sidharth Chowdhry – Managing Director, Dalcore Projects Pvt. Ltd.
· Subir Arora – Co-Founder, White Bul Spirits Pvt. Ltd.
· Sunny Katyal – Director, White Bul Spirits Pvt. Ltd.
· Vijaya Mohan Reddy & Ashok Kumar V.B. – Founder & Co-Founder, Biriyani Zone
· Vikas Kumar Mathur – Managing Director, Infinity Engineerings
· Virtual Galaxy Infotech Limited – Virtual Galaxy Infotech Limited
· Vivek Arora – Managing Director, Optiva Ivest LLC FZ, Dubai, UAE
· Y. Srimukh & Y. Srikesh – Managing Directors, Madhura Jihva
· Sunil Jagetiya & Avinash Jagetiya – Founder & Chairman, and Managing Director, Sun Management Consultants