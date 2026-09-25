Global business leaders and visionaries honoured at ET Indo Global Leaders 2026 in Dubai

A fireside chat with Zubair Ul Islam, Director of Sales, Ajman Free Zone, highlighted how free zones are enabling businesses to expand seamlessly into regional and global markets. The event also featured a session on evolving luxury real estate trends, where Harry Sachdeva, Founder & CEO, Jes & Ben Groupo Pvt. Ltd., and Arshdeep Singh Brar, DGM Sales, Conscient Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., discussed how second-home investments are redefining lifestyle and wealth creation opportunities in Goa.