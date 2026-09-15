Tell Me Why affordable luxury matters in the appliances industry

Generaltec established its ClimaLab to bring customers and engineers together, demonstrate the technology and design systems for individual buildings. Hussain described the facility as one of its kind in the UAE and said Generaltec was among the first local brands to create such a dedicated space.

The beginning

The expansion marks the latest chapter in a business that began with a single twin-tub washing machine in 2001. After arriving in the UAE in 1993 and working in technical support for the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning industry, Hussain identified demand for products combining competitive prices, dependable quality and responsive after-sales service.

Faced with limited capital and the difficulty of establishing an unfamiliar brand, he concentrated his investment on one affordable product. Profits were reinvested to introduce freezers, refrigerators and other appliances, eventually expanding Generaltec’s portfolio to more than 250 products.

Affordable luxury

Hussain said Generaltec’s concept of affordable luxury is built around offering premium features without premium prices. “We use our expertise to pick a good supplier and suggest customisations to improve the quality while managing the cost. That is how we make Generaltec stand out in the market.”

The company now sells across more than 50 countries in the GCC, Africa, the CIS region and Southeast Asia. International expansion means products are being adapted to local electrical systems, climate conditions and regulations.

After-sales support has also remained central to the company’s growth. Generaltec aims to resolve service requests within 48 hours, using technically trained call handlers and mobile service vans equipped with commonly required parts.