Building success on trust and ambition

You arrived in the UAE in 1993 as a young professional. What convinced you that this was where you could build something of your own?

When I arrived in the UAE in 1993, I could feel that Dubai was growing rapidly and would soon become a regional economic and trade hub. I saw that UAE was a country where hard work and ambition was rewarded. So, I learned the Air Conditioning and Home Appliances market, understood what customers needed, and what technical specifications resulted in quality. My experience during these early years eventually became the foundation for building Generaltec.

What gap in the home appliances and HVAC market inspired you to create Generaltec, and how did the idea of “Affordable Luxury” emerge?

Before I launched Generaltec in 2001, I noticed that UAE had a gap in the HVAC & Home appliances market. There were premium international brands, and cheaper OEM brands. But someone had yet to combine high-end features and components with affordability. This is why my motto for Generaltec has always been Affordable Luxury. This means giving customers a premium experience without a premium price.

Nearly three decades in business brings inevitable challenges. Which turning point tested you most as an entrepreneur, and what did it teach you?

One of my main challenges was having limited initial capital and no other financing options. I also had the struggle of pushing a new brand into in the market. So instead of launching many products at once, I decided to start with just one: semi auto washing machines. By focusing my limited capital on one product, I could put all my attention into making sure we had the best quality for the best price. That became our hero product, and eventually, Generaltec became known for it. This taught me that when resources are limited, focus is more important than scale.

You place considerable emphasis on trust, relationships and after-sales service. How have these principles helped turn customers and partners into long-term advocates for the business?

Going with the B2C strategy from source straight to end-user has been the key to developing trust and long-term relationships with our customers. This is because we can promise good service with the best price. We also went online so they can access

our products anytime, from anywhere. We don’t want a customer to buy from us only once.

We want them to come back, recommend us to their family and feel comfortable putting our products into their homes. We have also built goodwill with business partners which allows Generaltec to stay competitive and unique in the market.

As Generaltec expands into commercial cooling through ClimaLab, sustainability and energy efficiency are becoming increasingly important. Where do you see the biggest opportunities for the business over the next decade?

As the UAE continue to grow and change, we will require smarter cooling solutions. Energy efficiency is becoming more important and customers are becoming more technically informed.

This is where I see the biggest opportunity for Generaltec to expand into VRF ACs, which require engineering, system design, heat-load calculations, proper installation, commissioning and long-term technical

support.

ClimaLab is one of the first UAE brands to have a place where customers come in, tell us what they need, and we engineer it for them. This is the future of Generaltec.

Having built your career in the UAE, what lessons from your journey would you share with the next generation of Pakistani entrepreneurs looking to succeed here?

I am a strong believer in the dignity of work, and the UAE is a place that rewards that. Therefore, before starting you should make sure you have expertise in the field of business you are choosing. A new journey is never easy.

In the beginning you will face challenges. You need to identify your mistakes and rectify them as quickly as possible. The important thing is to always have patience and wait in the queue until you reach success and don’t get discouraged from failure.

When you are in doubt, go back to the time you started the business and the plus points you noticed in the industry and start focusing on those points.