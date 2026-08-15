GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
ADVERTISER’S CONTENT

West Zone Group: Driving the UAE’s retail and lifestyle future

Visionary growth strategy fuses digital innovation, expansion and community care

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman, West Zone Group.
Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman, West Zone Group.

In just two decades, West Zone Group has grown from a single supermarket into one of the UAE’s most diversified retail and lifestyle conglomerates. Today, the Group operates over 150 outlets, employs more than 5,000 people, and serves upwards of 50 million customers annually — a scale matched by its ambition to grow well beyond grocery retail.

At the helm is Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, who arrived in the UAE from Madhya Pradesh, India. Under his strategic vision, West Zone supermarkets have redefined the daily shopping experience tailored specifically to the UAE’s diverse expat communities. Simultaneously, the group has seamlessly diversified into shopping malls, logistics, real estate, contracting, restaurants, and hospitality.

Yet, Bhawnani’s blueprint extends far beyond commercial growth. Corporate social responsibility remains core to daily operations, highlighted by substantial financial pledges to national humanitarian campaigns such as the Mothers’ Endowment Campaign and regular partnerships to distribute essential meals to those in need. For Bhawnani, business success and social responsibility are part of the same journey.

Environmental stewardship and quality assurance also anchor the group’s philosophy. West Zone actively drives ecological preservation through nationwide cleanup campaigns while maintaining a strict dedication to health and safety standards, a commitment that has earned prestigious recognition from local municipalities.

Looking ahead, West Zone Group is focusing its roadmap entirely on deepening its UAE footprint. The group is launching next-generation supermarkets while accelerating digital transformation. By integrating advanced smart-retail technologies, West Zone aims to elevate the shopping experience for the country’s growing population while strategically strengthening its portfolio of shopping malls, logistics, real estate, contracting, restaurants, and hospitality.

Related Topics:
GN Focus

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India at 80: A nation on the rise

India at 80: A nation on the rise

30m ago15m read
From left: Shazil Merchant, Director, Champion Group; Shabbir Merchant, Founder & Chairman, Champion Group; Shoaib Merchant, Director, Champion Group

36 years of building brands

2m read
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (R) bumps fists with Ishan Kishan (L) during the first match in the One Day International cricket series played between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club on July 23, 2026 in Harare.

Ishan to lead East Zone, Vaibhav named vice-captain

1m read
Omesh Kumar Gurnani, Founder and CEO, Neoterra Developments

Integrated communities to drive next growth wave

2m read