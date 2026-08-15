West Zone Group: Driving the UAE’s retail and lifestyle future

Visionary growth strategy fuses digital innovation, expansion and community care
In just two decades, West Zone Group has grown from a single supermarket into one of the UAE’s most diversified retail and lifestyle conglomerates. Today, the Group operates over 150 outlets, employs more than 5,000 people, and serves upwards of 50 million customers annually — a scale matched by its ambition to grow well beyond grocery retail.
At the helm is Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, who arrived in the UAE from Madhya Pradesh, India. Under his strategic vision, West Zone supermarkets have redefined the daily shopping experience tailored specifically to the UAE’s diverse expat communities. Simultaneously, the group has seamlessly diversified into shopping malls, logistics, real estate, contracting, restaurants, and hospitality.
Yet, Bhawnani’s blueprint extends far beyond commercial growth. Corporate social responsibility remains core to daily operations, highlighted by substantial financial pledges to national humanitarian campaigns such as the Mothers’ Endowment Campaign and regular partnerships to distribute essential meals to those in need. For Bhawnani, business success and social responsibility are part of the same journey.
Environmental stewardship and quality assurance also anchor the group’s philosophy. West Zone actively drives ecological preservation through nationwide cleanup campaigns while maintaining a strict dedication to health and safety standards, a commitment that has earned prestigious recognition from local municipalities.
Looking ahead, West Zone Group is focusing its roadmap entirely on deepening its UAE footprint. The group is launching next-generation supermarkets while accelerating digital transformation. By integrating advanced smart-retail technologies, West Zone aims to elevate the shopping experience for the country’s growing population while strategically strengthening its portfolio of shopping malls, logistics, real estate, contracting, restaurants, and hospitality.