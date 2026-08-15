Jashanmal and India-UAE Partnership: A century of retail, trust and shared prosperity

From Basra to Dubai, Jashanmal charts the evolution of India-UAE retail ties
Since its earliest years, Jashanmal has believed that business is about much more than commerce, it is about building relationships, creating trust and growing alongside the communities it serves. As India celebrates 80 years of Independence, it is an opportunity to reflect on how the entrepreneurial spirit of India and the UAE’s vision for growth have fostered a partnership that continues to create opportunities for businesses, industries and communities across both nations.
Retail and trading has been one of the clearest reflections of this evolution. Beyond the exchange of goods, it has connected people with ideas, cultures and experiences, bringing global brands closer to local communities while responding to the changing aspirations of consumers. As trade and collaboration between India and the UAE have deepened, retail has evolved alongside them, mirroring the growing confidence, innovation and ambition that define the relationship today.
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has further accelerated this momentum, creating new opportunities for businesses to collaborate, innovate and grow across both markets. For companies like Jashanmal, it represents the next chapter in a relationship that has long been built on trust, enterprise and a shared commitment to delivering greater value to customers and communities.
At Jashanmal, this story is deeply personal. More than a century ago, our founder, Rao Sahib Jashanmal, recognised the Gulf’s immense potential and the possibilities that lay in creating meaningful connections across borders. Since opening our first store in Basra in 1919, and subsequently in Dubai in 1956, we have had the privilege of growing alongside the UAE.
That evolution mirrors the region’s own retail journey: from a single store to regional omnichannel experiences, from imported goods to co-created ones. It reflects an economic relationship that is no longer just about what moves across borders, but how tastes, trust and ambitions are shared between them.
As both nations continue to shape the future through collaboration, innovation and sustainable growth, the India-UAE partnership stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved through shared purpose and mutual respect. For Jashanmal, it is a legacy we are proud to be part of, one that honours our past while embracing the opportunities of the future.