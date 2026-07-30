GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Ishan Kishan to lead East Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named vice-captain

The teenage sensation earned his India debut during the recent tour of the UK

Last updated:
Jai Rai
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (R) bumps fists with Ishan Kishan (L) during the first match in the One Day International cricket series played between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club on July 23, 2026 in Harare.
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (R) bumps fists with Ishan Kishan (L) during the first match in the One Day International cricket series played between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club on July 23, 2026 in Harare.
AFP-JEKESAI NJIKIZANA

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named the captain of the East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be his deputy.

The teenage sensation earned his India debut during the recent tour of the UK before starring in the subsequent T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he was named Player of the Series after an impressive all-round performance.

The East Zone squad also features experienced names such as Mohammed Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Kumar Kushagra. The inter-zonal red-ball tournament is scheduled to begin on August 23 in Bengaluru.

Veteran pacer Shami, 35, has not represented India since the 2025 Champions Trophy final but remains active on the domestic circuit. He turned out for Bengal during the 2025-26 domestic season and also featured prominently for Lucknow Super Giants, playing 13 of their 14 matches in IPL 2026.

East Zone squad

Ishan Kishan (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vice-captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy and Denish Das.

Related Topics:
cricketVaibhav SuryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jumps 230 places in T20I rankings

2m read
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smiles as he prepares to make his debut, the youngest player to play for India, during the second Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-east England on July 4, 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi net worth: Earnings and Lifestyle

2m read
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, on July 26, 2026.

Vaibhav breaks Sachin's Player of the Match record

2m read
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the second T20 international against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare, on July 25, 2026.

India overpower Zimbabwe to secure T20I series victory

2m read