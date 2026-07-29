Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jumps 230 places in T20I rankings after Zimbabwe series

Sooryavanshi currently has 536 rating points and is well behind India teammate Ishan Kishan, who sits at the top of the latest T20I batting rankings. Kishan reached a career-best 916 rating points after smashing 81 in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, the third-highest rating ever achieved by a T20I batter. He ended the series with 910 points but remains comfortably ahead of second-placed Sahibzada Farhan, who has 848 points.