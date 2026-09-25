Manchester City respond as Premier League case takes new turn

Club spokesperson says the process remains ongoing
Manchester City have responded to reports of a major development in their long running case with the Premier League, stressing that the process remains ongoing.
The Athletic reported on Friday that an independent commission had reached significant findings in the case, although neither the Premier League nor Manchester City have officially published details of an outcome.
In a response provided directly to The Athletic, a Manchester City spokesperson said significant elements of the process were still to be completed.
The response has not been published on Manchester City’s official website or social media channels.
“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the Club’s statement of February 2023.
“The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”
The Premier League has yet to publish the independent commission’s decision or announce any potential sanction.
City’s reference to February 2023 relates to their original response to the Premier League case, when the club said it welcomed an independent review and maintained there was a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” supporting its position.
City have consistently disputed the allegations throughout the lengthy process.
The case concerns alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations over several years, including matters relating to financial information and the club’s cooperation with the league’s investigation.
The independent hearing began in September 2024 and concluded in December of that year.
Since then, there has been a lengthy wait for an outcome.
Friday’s reports represent the latest significant development, but the formal process is not yet complete.
Under Premier League rules, proceedings before an independent commission are confidential, with the final decision published at the conclusion of proceedings.
For now, the process remains ongoing. No final decision has been made.