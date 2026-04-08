Al Tayer Motors brings iconic Shelby vehicles to the UAE

Al Tayer Motors, one of the UAE’s leading distributors of world-renowned automotive brands including Ford and Lincoln, is set to flag off a new era of high-performance motoring with the legendary Shelby brand.

Al Tayer Motors signed an exclusive distributorship agreement with Al Najdiyah General Trading (Shelby Middle East) to retail and service the full range of Shelby-modified Ford vehicles, including the iconic Shelby Mustang variants and Shelby trucks, through its nationwide network of showrooms and service centres.

“Shelby is an iconic name in high-performance motoring, and we are excited to bring these vehicles to motoring enthusiasts in the country,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer at Al Tayer Motors. “As a company deeply committed to delivering exceptional automotive experiences to our customers, partnering with Al Najdiyah General Trading to represent Shelby vehicles, aligns perfectly with our vision.”

Establishing the Shelby brand

This collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership and brings together Shelby’s legacy of American engineering excellence and Al Tayer Motors’ longstanding automotive expertise in the UAE.

“Our partnership with Al Tayer Motors in the UAE marks the first step in our broader vision to establish and grow the Shelby brand across the Middle East,” said Yousef Alsulaiman, CEO, Al Najdiyah General Trading (Shelby Middle East). “This is more than introducing high-performance vehicles. It is about building a long-term presence. Our priority is not only to deliver the exceptional cars and trucks that define Shelby, but also to ensure our customers receive world-class service, full warranty support, and an ownership experience that reflects the strength of the brand.”

Shelby’s arrival in the UAE through Al Tayer Motors is set to inspire collectors, muscle car enthusiasts, and fans of American automotive craftsmanship. Customers will benefit from access to the latest Shelby enhanced vehicle line-up, certified Shelby performance upgrade programmes, comprehensive aftersales support with genuine parts, dedicated performance specialists as well as exclusive regional launches and community events.

Shelby vehicles to debut in September

The first Shelby vehicles under the new distributorship will debut in Al Tayer Motors showrooms beginning September and include Shelby Mustang Super Snake.

Al Tayer Motors, established in 1982, represents major European, American and Asian automobile manufacturers such as Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton, VinFast and DEEPAL across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,800 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton, VinFast and DEEPAL are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

Al Najdiyah General Trading is a family-owned company established in 2022 to serve as the parent entity for several businesses owned and operated by the Alsulaiman family. Since its founding, the company has expanded its presence across multiple sectors, including food and beverage, AI-powered sports coaching technologies, and the automotive industry.

Within the automotive sector, Al Najdiyah holds the exclusive licence to manufacture and distribute vehicles from Shelby and Fox Factory Vehicles across the Middle East. Through these licences, the company offers the full line-up of Shelby vehicles and trucks, as well as the complete range of Fox Factory Vehicles, including Harley Davidson Trucks, RTR Vehicles, Black Ops and Black Widow.