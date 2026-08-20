Former Australia all-rounder reflects on his deep bond with Indian cricket and fans
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has described India as his ‘second home’, saying the warmth and support he received from Indian cricket fans had left a lasting impression on him.
Watson was speaking at the Indian Independence Day celebrations organised by the Consulate of India in Sydney. India marked its 80th Independence Day on August 15.
In a video shared on X by The Australia Today, Watson said he felt privileged to be part of the celebrations and reflected on his long association with India, both through cricket and his personal experiences.
“It really does feel like a second home,” Watson said, adding that he had often felt more welcomed in India than in Australia.
Watson played international cricket for Australia from 2002 to 2016 and made several trips to India during his career. His connection with the country grew significantly after the launch of the Indian Premier League in 2008.
He represented Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, spending several years playing in front of Indian supporters. He is now part of the coaching staff at Kolkata Knight Riders.
Watson said the support he received from Indian fans was particularly meaningful during difficult periods of his career.
“I was fortunate enough to have played cricket for Australia for quite a long time, but I always felt a lot more welcome in India,” he said.
He said Indian supporters tended to appreciate his performances rather than judge him harshly when things did not go well.
“People appreciating what I did whereas, back here in Australia, if things were going well, the support was normally good, if things weren’t going so well, it was a little bit more judgmental,” Watson said.
Watson first visited India as a 19-year-old while he was at the Cricket Academy. More than two decades later, he said he felt fortunate to have witnessed the country’s rapid development through his repeated visits.
He also spoke about the impact Indian cricket fans have had on his life and career.
“I’ve never ever taken for granted” the impact of Indian people and the Indian public, Watson said, adding that events such as the Independence Day celebrations gave him an opportunity to reflect on his career and his love for cricket.
His relationship with India, however, extends beyond the sport.
Watson singled out Indian vegetarian food as another highlight of his visits. Growing up in Australia, he said he loved barbecue food, but he particularly enjoyed the variety and flavour of vegetarian dishes in India.
“The beauty of going to India is because it’s predominantly a vegetarian country, it means you get to eat beautiful vegetarian food that actually tastes really nice,” he said.
Watson joked that vegetarian food in Australia could often be ‘very bland’ and ‘very plain’, while Indian cuisine offered much more flavour.