Raichandani’s 240 powers India U-19 to innings win over Australia in Rajkot
Lakshya Raichandani’s 240 and a strong bowling display helped India U-19 complete a dominant innings victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth Test in Rajkot.
India posted 494 after Australia were dismissed for 217 in the first innings. The visitors were then bowled out for 229 in their second innings, giving India victory inside three days.
Raichandani added 30 runs to his overnight score of 210 before becoming the first Indian wicket to fall on the third day. He had earlier shared an 180-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohit Ulva, who scored 92 from 84 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes.
Australia’s second innings quickly fell apart. Left-arm spinner Ishan Om claimed three wickets in one over, removing Hayden Barbulovic, captain Matthew Lough and Zed Hollick to leave Australia at 17 for three.
The young Australian side then had a 60-run partnership courtesy of Blake Cattle and Neel Patel. Yashbardhan Chauhan broke the stand by dismissing Patel for 41 before striking twice in the 26th over to reduce Australia to 87-6.
Cattle continued to fight and brought up his second century of the match. His 123 came from 114 balls and included 16 fours and four sixes, but Yashbardhan eventually dismissed him in the 58th over.
The Indian bowler removed the final batter to finish with six wickets in the innings and eight in the match. While Yashbardhan took care of things in the bowling side, Raichandani dominated the Australian bowlers.
His 240 run individual inning had more runs than Australia U-19 both innings respectively (217 and 229). Raichandani scored 23 and 11 runs more than the opposition across both innings. He struck 24 fours and 4 sixes.
India U-19’s convincing win gives them a strong start to the Youth Test series. Both teams now face each other on October 5 in Ahmedabad in the second Youth Test.