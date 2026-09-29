GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Indian cricketer hits 24 fours, outscores entire Australia U-19

Raichandani’s 240 powers India U-19 to innings win over Australia in Rajkot

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lakshya Raichandani’s
Lakshya Raichandani’s

Lakshya Raichandani’s 240 and a strong bowling display helped India U-19 complete a dominant innings victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth Test in Rajkot.

India posted 494 after Australia were dismissed for 217 in the first innings. The visitors were then bowled out for 229 in their second innings, giving India victory inside three days.

Raichandani added 30 runs to his overnight score of 210 before becoming the first Indian wicket to fall on the third day. He had earlier shared an 180-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohit Ulva, who scored 92 from 84 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes.

Australia’s second innings quickly fell apart. Left-arm spinner Ishan Om claimed three wickets in one over, removing Hayden Barbulovic, captain Matthew Lough and Zed Hollick to leave Australia at 17 for three.

The young Australian side then had a 60-run partnership courtesy of Blake Cattle and Neel Patel. Yashbardhan Chauhan broke the stand by dismissing Patel for 41 before striking twice in the 26th over to reduce Australia to 87-6.

Cattle continued to fight and brought up his second century of the match. His 123 came from 114 balls and included 16 fours and four sixes, but Yashbardhan eventually dismissed him in the 58th over.

The Indian bowler removed the final batter to finish with six wickets in the innings and eight in the match. While Yashbardhan took care of things in the bowling side, Raichandani dominated the Australian bowlers.

His 240 run individual inning had more runs than Australia U-19 both innings respectively (217 and 229). Raichandani scored 23 and 11 runs more than the opposition across both innings. He struck 24 fours and 4 sixes.

India U-19’s convincing win gives them a strong start to the Youth Test series. Both teams now face each other on October 5 in Ahmedabad in the second Youth Test.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India’s Test squad for Sri Lanka tour to be announced by Tuesday, says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday.

BCCI announces replacement after cricketer's age fraud

1m read
Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid picked in India U-19 squad for series against Australia

Dravid, Sehwag back in India side

2m read
Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls to India's Hanuma Vihari during play on day two of the second test between them at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Sunday.

Starc replaces Bumrah as No. 1 Test bowler

2m read
Rajasthan Royals' Indian cricket player Vaibhav Suryavanshi (R) speaks with the team's head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, 2025.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should play all formats: Dravid

2m read