His 240 run individual inning had more runs than Australia U-19 both innings respectively (217 and 229). Raichandani scored 23 and 11 runs more than the opposition across both innings. He struck 24 fours and 4 sixes.

The Indian bowler removed the final batter to finish with six wickets in the innings and eight in the match. While Yashbardhan took care of things in the bowling side, Raichandani dominated the Australian bowlers.

Cattle continued to fight and brought up his second century of the match. His 123 came from 114 balls and included 16 fours and four sixes, but Yashbardhan eventually dismissed him in the 58th over.

The young Australian side then had a 60-run partnership courtesy of Blake Cattle and Neel Patel. Yashbardhan Chauhan broke the stand by dismissing Patel for 41 before striking twice in the 26th over to reduce Australia to 87-6.

Raichandani added 30 runs to his overnight score of 210 before becoming the first Indian wicket to fall on the third day. He had earlier shared an 180-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohit Ulva, who scored 92 from 84 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes.

India posted 494 after Australia were dismissed for 217 in the first innings. The visitors were then bowled out for 229 in their second innings, giving India victory inside three days.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.