Mitchell Starc replaces Jasprit Bumrah as No. 1 Test bowler

36-year-old takes position for first time in his career after 10-wicket haul vs Bangladesh
Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has reached the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings for the first time in his career after producing a match-winning 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Mackay.
The 36-year-old left-arm pacer took six for 12 in the first innings and four for 39 in the second as Australia secured an innings-and-51-run victory in the second Test of their ICC World Test Championship series. Starc was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding performances.
His latest surge has taken him past New Zealand’s Matt Henry and India’s Jasprit Bumrah, with Starc holding a 10-point advantage over the Indian pace spearhead. His previous best ranking was No. 2, a position he first achieved after the Boxing Day Test last year.
Bumrah’s latest stint at the top lasted just two months. However, the Indian quick has spent a combined 697 days as the world’s No. 1 Test bowler, the most by an Indian bowler and the 14th-highest total in history.
England seamer Ollie Robinson was another major mover in the bowling rankings. His five for 51 and three for 39 helped England defeat Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs in Leeds, earning him the Player of the Match award. Robinson climbed 15 places to 11th.
His England teammate Josh Tongue, who also claimed eight wickets at Headingley, rose 16 places to 17th.
India left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made significant progress after taking 10 wickets in India’s 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle. He climbed 28 places to a career-best 48th. Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando and spinner Prabath Jayasuriya also moved up five places to 15th and 16th, respectively.
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon climbed two places to 10th, while Pakistan’s Ali Usman made a huge 30-place jump to 67th. England’s Jofra Archer rose six places to a joint-38th, while India’s Prasidh Krishna moved up two places to 53rd. Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam climbed 17 places to 57th.
In the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, England’s Harry Brook strengthened his position at the top by doubling his lead over teammate Joe Root to 24 rating points. Brook scored 90 in Leeds, while Root contributed 66 to retain the top two spots.
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returned to the top 10 for the first time in a year after scores of 39 and 66. He climbed six places to seventh.
Australia’s Cameron Green moved up nine places to 21st, while Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva rose two places to 22nd. Sonal Dinusha made one of the biggest gains, jumping 49 places to 54th.
Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique climbed seven places to a joint-27th, while India’s KL Rahul moved up five places to 30th. Devdutt Padikkal also returned to the rankings at 59th.