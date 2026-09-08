Yadav was replaced by Aryan Savsani in the One-Day squad while Haryana's Tanmay Baloda is listed in the Multi-Day side. Lakshya Raichandani will captain the youth Indian squad in the forthcoming home series against Australia Under-19 which will commence from September 18.

Nevertheless, that ship has sailed for the leg-spinner as he won't be competing in youth cricket for a while. As per Sportstar, Yadav date of birth was mentioned July 7, 2007 when he had registered with CAB in 2014. That however changed when he updated his Aadhar in 2017, making his new birth year to 2006.

The cricket governing board's Tuesday announcement had no mention of the two-year ban. Yadav had travelled with the team to face U-19 Sri Lanka side. His six wickets in that tour earned him another shot for the Australia series.

Following the shocking revelation, BCCI has now provided an update on the situation. “Rohit, who was named in India’s U19 squads for the upcoming fixtures against Australia U19 at Rajkot and Ahmedabad, has been withdrawn from the squad due to age discrepancies,” the BCCI said in an official release.

Rohit Yadav, who was among the shortlisted names, was reportedly banned for two years by BCCI over age fraud. The bowler who was previously listed as an 18-year-old, has an age discrepancy of 27 months. Yadav's real age became public courtesy of a pre-season documentation by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Dubai: India's Under-19 side was all set for the upcoming home series against Australia. However an unforeseen controversy has left BCCI with no other option but to revise its squad for the series.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.