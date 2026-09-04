GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

BCCI bans India Under-19 player Rohit Yadav for age fraud

CAB probe uncovers 27-month age gap, triggers BCCI action against U-19 hopeful

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Future roadmap and injury issues in focus as BCCI to hold review meeting on Thursday
Future roadmap and injury issues in focus as BCCI to hold review meeting on Thursday

Dubai: While India’s Under-19 squad has always been in the news for the good reasons, groundbreaking report related to one of the players has surfaced. Rohit Yadav, a leg-spinner who recently was part of India’s Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka in July, now faces a two year ban over age fraud.

Yadav picked one wicket in two games while giving away 94 runs in the series. Now, months later, a pre-season documentation drive by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) revealed that Yadav has an age discrepancy of 27 months. The bowler was previously listed as an 18-year-old which helped him get into the India’s youth team.

Apart from Yadav, CAB has also barred 64 other players for age discrepancies. The leg spinner was part of the upcoming tour against Australia U-19 but has since been withdrawn from the squad. The ban was imposed by BCCI, who have been firm against the age fraud cases for a very long time.

The cricket governing body proposed an amnesty scheme in 2020 which would make all registered players voluntarily reveal any discrepancies. BCCI also suggested to avoid any suspension if the players disclosed the actual age. Along with Yadav, former India Under-19 World Cup winner Ravi Kumar also faces the punishment.

He represented the Indian youth team in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup and even played in the final. According to Cricinfo, Kumar’s age discrepancy is over 40 months. All Under-19 players must submit their birth certificates along with as school or college documents to maintain transparency around the age.

Yet some managed to escape the system and find a spot in the youth squad. With Kumar also facing the same punishment as Yadav, the former U-19 World Cup winner will have all of his age group records until the 2025-26 season deemed invalid.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketBCCI

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) greets his teammate Sanju Samson (R) after their team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026.

Suryakumar calls Sanju good man after selfless response

2m read
BCCI plans to assess facilities in Japan before deciding on the squad.

India may send second-string team for Asian Games

2m read
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 19, 2026.

This fan cycles 1,800km to meet Rohit Sharma

2m read
Former India cricket captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Death threats: Ganguly, wife Dona file police complaint

1m read