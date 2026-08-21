India beat England by 118 runs in the seventh and final T20I in London
Dubai: India’s mixed-disability cricket team recreated one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history after ending their T20I series against England with a memorable victory at Lord’s.
India beat England by 118 runs in the seventh and final T20I in London, providing the visiting team with a winning finish despite England taking the series overall.
After the match, members of the Indian team and support staff gathered on the Lord’s balcony and recreated former captain Sourav Ganguly’s famous shirt-waving celebration from 2002.
A video shared by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India showed players removing their blazers and waving the Tricolour at the historic venue.
Ganguly’s original celebration came after India defeated England in the NatWest Trophy final at Lord’s in July 2002. Chasing England’s 325, India reached the target with three balls remaining, prompting Ganguly to famously wave his shirt from the balcony.
More than two decades later, the mixed-disability team brought back the memorable scene as part of a celebration of their own.
The moment was particularly significant, as it came during a series featuring cricketers with different disabilities, highlighting their growing presence on the international cricket st
DCCI celebrated the victory on X, describing the Lord’s balcony scene as a moment of cricketing joy, with the players celebrating their 118-run win and the Tricolour flying proudly.
Although England secured the series honours, India’s emphatic victory ensured the final match ended on a memorable note at one of cricket’s most famous grounds.