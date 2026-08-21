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Ganguly’s iconic Lord’s celebration recreated by India mixed-disability cricket team

India beat England by 118 runs in the seventh and final T20I in London

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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India’s mixed-disability cricket team celebrated a 118-run win at Lord’s by recreating Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 shirt-waving moment.
India’s mixed-disability cricket team celebrated a 118-run win at Lord’s by recreating Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 shirt-waving moment.
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Dubai: India’s mixed-disability cricket team recreated one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history after ending their T20I series against England with a memorable victory at Lord’s.

India beat England by 118 runs in the seventh and final T20I in London, providing the visiting team with a winning finish despite England taking the series overall.

After the match, members of the Indian team and support staff gathered on the Lord’s balcony and recreated former captain Sourav Ganguly’s famous shirt-waving celebration from 2002.

A video shared by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India showed players removing their blazers and waving the Tricolour at the historic venue.

Ganguly’s original celebration came after India defeated England in the NatWest Trophy final at Lord’s in July 2002. Chasing England’s 325, India reached the target with three balls remaining, prompting Ganguly to famously wave his shirt from the balcony.

More than two decades later, the mixed-disability team brought back the memorable scene as part of a celebration of their own.

The moment was particularly significant, as it came during a series featuring cricketers with different disabilities, highlighting their growing presence on the international cricket st

DCCI celebrated the victory on X, describing the Lord’s balcony scene as a moment of cricketing joy, with the players celebrating their 118-run win and the Tricolour flying proudly.

Although England secured the series honours, India’s emphatic victory ensured the final match ended on a memorable note at one of cricket’s most famous grounds.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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