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Sourav Ganguly breaks silence over alleged death threats

Ex-India captain reveals months of menacing letters as Kolkata police probe intensifies

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
AFP

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has spoken about alleged death threats received by him and his family over the past six months, saying he is confident the police will take appropriate action.

Ganguly said the matter had already been reported to the authorities and that he has security.

“We have reported it to the police. I am sure the police will sort it out. The number is from Kolkata. Hopefully, the police will do the needful. I have security,” Ganguly told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of a store inauguration in Kolkata.

A formal complaint was recently filed at Thakurpukur Police Station in the city.

According to the complaint, Ganguly and his family had been receiving threatening letters for around six months. The issue gained greater attention earlier this week after two letters allegedly contained words such as ‘eliminate’ and ‘finish’.

The family initially believed the messages could have come from fanatical fans. However, the repeated threats and increasingly aggressive language eventually prompted them to approach the police.

Ganguly, who also previously served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), did not provide further details about the threats or identify anyone suspected of sending the messages.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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