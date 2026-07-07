Bollywood, IPL and FIFA: how Dhoni’s legend keeps growing at 45
Dubai: Not every cricketer gets a Bollywood biopic named after him. Not every captain earns the nickname "Thala", meaning leader/boss in Tamil language. And not every sporting legend receives birthday wishes from the FIFA World Cup. But then, MS Dhoni has never been ordinary.
As the former India captain celebrated his 45th birthday on Tuesday, social media was flooded with tributes from teammates, cricket boards and fans around the world. The most unexpected shout-out, however, came from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Instagram account, proving once again that Dhoni's appeal stretches far beyond the boundary rope.
Sharing a graphic featuring football superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland — all sitting on seven goals at the ongoing tournament — FIFA cheekily captioned the post: "7 Goals. Thala for a reason. Happy Thala Day."
The clever nod to Dhoni's iconic jersey No. 7 instantly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments celebrating the crossover between two of the world's biggest sports.
Back home, the cricket fraternity rolled out the birthday wishes for one of India's most successful captains.
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla described Dhoni as "a true icon of Indian cricket whose leadership and legacy continue to inspire millions."
"Heartiest birthday wishes to MS Dhoni... Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more memorable years ahead," he posted on X.
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a throwback picture from India's victorious 2013 ICC Champions Trophy campaign.
"Happy Birthday, @msdhoni bhai! Your calmness under pressure and the way you've led the game will always inspire cricketers around the world. Wishing you good health and happiness always," Dhawan wrote.
Former India batter and commentator Aakash Chopra perhaps captured Dhoni's legacy best with a simple yet powerful tribute: "Some players win matches. Some win trophies. MS Dhoni won an era."
The BCCI also celebrated the milestone by revisiting the staggering numbers behind Dhoni's career — 538 international matches, 17,266 international runs and 829 dismissals behind the stumps. More importantly, he remains the only Indian captain to have lifted all three major ICC white-ball trophies: the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.
His IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, paid tribute with an emotional video, describing him as: "A hero who became a way of life. A legacy that lives through every generation."
Dhoni's influence, however, has long transcended cricket statistics. In 2016, his remarkable rise from a ticket collector in Ranchi to World Cup-winning captain was immortalised in the Bollywood hit M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film cemented his place not just as a sporting icon, but as a cultural phenomenon.
Since making his international debut in 2004, Dhoni has built a reputation for his ice-cool temperament, razor-sharp tactical brain and uncanny ability to finish matches under pressure. Although he retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to command an almost cult-like following through the Indian Premier League, where he has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles.
At 45, "Captain Cool" may have stepped away from international cricket, but if Tuesday's celebrations proved anything, it's that some legends never fade.