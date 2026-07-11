Did Rachin Ravindra say MS Dhoni has more fans than Cristiano Ronaldo?

If the comparison is about overall global popularity and reach, it is far more difficult to support. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most recognisable athletes in history, with the largest social media following of any individual in the world. More importantly, football is the world's most popular sport, played and followed in virtually every country, while cricket's audience is concentrated in a relatively small number of nations. Dhoni's fanbase is extraordinary and unmatched in Indian cricket, but comparing his global reach with Ronaldo's is simply not a like for like comparison. It's a no-brainer.