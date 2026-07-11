Did Rachin Ravindra say MS Dhoni has more fans than Cristiano Ronaldo?

Viral clip of Ravindra’s Dhoni–Ronaldo comparison sparks debate over fan culture
A clip of New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings all rounder Rachin Ravindra has gone viral after he compared the fanfare surrounding MS Dhoni with that of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The comments quickly went viral on social media, with many interpreting them as a claim that Dhoni is more popular than one of the greatest football players of all time.
But is that really what Ravindra said?
Speaking to Wisden after returning from a trip to Portugal and Spain, Ravindra reflected on the reception he witnessed around Cristiano Ronaldo before comparing it with his experience alongside Dhoni in India.
"I was lucky enough to visit Portugal and Spain recently. It reminded me of the incredible fanfare around Cristiano Ronaldo, but honestly, I believe MS Dhoni is even greater."
He went on to explain what he meant.
"The noise whenever Dhoni appears, whether on TV, walking out to warm up, or entering the stadium, is simply next level."
Ravindra also described what it is like travelling with the former India captain.
"Everything has to be cordoned off. On flights, passengers spend the entire journey recording him, even if it's just the back of his head."
Not exactly.
Ravindra's comments were centred on the live atmosphere and fan experience he has witnessed around Dhoni, particularly during the IPL and while travelling in India. He was describing the intensity of Dhoni's supporters rather than making a statistical comparison of worldwide popularity.
There is no doubt that Dhoni enjoys one of the most passionate fanbases in world cricket. Every appearance for Chennai Super Kings is greeted with deafening cheers, regardless of the match situation.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains one of the most recognisable athletes in history. The Portugal captain is the most followed person on Instagram with more than 675 million followers and has a global fanbase that spans virtually every continent. His influence extends well beyond football into business, fashion and entertainment. His influence cannot be explained by words.
His exact words were that he believed the fanfare around Dhoni was "even greater" than Ronaldo's. Whether that amounts to saying Dhoni is more popular depends on how the statement is interpreted.
If the comparison is about the atmosphere inside Indian stadiums and the emotional connection Dhoni shares with his fans, Ravindra's view is understandable.
If the comparison is about overall global popularity and reach, it is far more difficult to support. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most recognisable athletes in history, with the largest social media following of any individual in the world. More importantly, football is the world's most popular sport, played and followed in virtually every country, while cricket's audience is concentrated in a relatively small number of nations. Dhoni's fanbase is extraordinary and unmatched in Indian cricket, but comparing his global reach with Ronaldo's is simply not a like for like comparison. It's a no-brainer.
Ultimately, Ravindra was sharing a personal observation about fan culture rather than presenting an objective measure of global popularity. That distinction has largely been lost as the clip spread across social media.