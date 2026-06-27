Ravindra's 60 pushes New Zealand 204 ahead of England at Trent Bridge

Ravindra’s fluent 60 cements New Zealand control in series-deciding test
Rachin Ravindra's latest half-century lifted New Zealand into a commanding 204-run lead against England after three days of the series-deciding Trent Bridge test on Saturday.
New Zealand bowled out England by tea for 354 for another big first-innings lead of 84 runs.
The Black Caps turned that into 204 after reaching stumps on 120-3 with seven wickets and two days in hand on a pitch becoming increasingly dicey.
Ravindra was 60 not out with Daryl Mitchell beside him on 26.
Ravindra walked in in the fifth over of the second innings when New Zealand had lost both openers with only 12 runs on the board. He counterattacked with Henry Nicholls and continued with Mitchell for his second fifty in two tests following 76 at The Oval last week.
The fast Jofra Archer removed New Zealand opening batters Tom Latham in the first over and Devon Conway in the fifth. The pair combined for a staggering 317-run opening stand on Thursday but made only 4 this time.
Archer finished his opening five-over salvo with 2-12. He returned before the close and asked wicketkeeper Jamie Smith to stand up to the stumps like Tom Blundell has been doing effectively for New Zealand. But with Smith the Kiwis were unfazed.