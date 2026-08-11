Sourav Ganguly and wife Dona get death threats, approach police
Dubai: Former India cricket captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his wife, Dona Ganguly, have filed a police complaint after receiving letters containing death threats, police sources said on Monday.
According to the complaint, filed by Ganguly’s personal assistant, two letters addressed to Sourav and Dona Ganguly were opened at the office of the Bengal cricket association president on Monday.
Written in English, the letters allegedly contained serious threats to the lives and safety of the couple and people working with them.
Family sources said similar letters had reportedly been received over the past six months. However, the threatening language in the latest correspondence prompted the family to approach the police.
A written complaint was filed at Thakurpukur Police Station in Kolkata, and the state government’s security department has also been alerted.
The complaint said the family had initially received letters containing objectionable remarks from unknown individuals but had not taken them seriously, believing they were expressions of personal resentment.
However, the latest letters were described as an escalation, with explicit threats to the couple’s lives and personal safety.
The complaint urged police to identify the person responsible and take necessary action to ensure the safety of Ganguly, his wife and their staff.
Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are taking measures to ensure the safety of the former India captain and his family.