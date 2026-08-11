GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Sourav Ganguly and wife Dona get death threats, approach police

Sourav Ganguly and wife Dona get death threats, approach police

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Former India cricket captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
Former India cricket captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
IANS

Dubai: Former India cricket captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his wife, Dona Ganguly, have filed a police complaint after receiving letters containing death threats, police sources said on Monday.

According to the complaint, filed by Ganguly’s personal assistant, two letters addressed to Sourav and Dona Ganguly were opened at the office of the Bengal cricket association president on Monday.

Written in English, the letters allegedly contained serious threats to the lives and safety of the couple and people working with them.

Family sources said similar letters had reportedly been received over the past six months. However, the threatening language in the latest correspondence prompted the family to approach the police.

A written complaint was filed at Thakurpukur Police Station in Kolkata, and the state government’s security department has also been alerted.

The complaint said the family had initially received letters containing objectionable remarks from unknown individuals but had not taken them seriously, believing they were expressions of personal resentment.

However, the latest letters were described as an escalation, with explicit threats to the couple’s lives and personal safety.

The complaint urged police to identify the person responsible and take necessary action to ensure the safety of Ganguly, his wife and their staff.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are taking measures to ensure the safety of the former India captain and his family.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Jasprit Bumrah

‘IPL pressure forcing players to play through injuries’

2m read
BCCI secretary Saikia likely to meet VVS Laxman during visit to CoE on Sunday (Credit: X/BCCI)

Team India’s injury crisis spooks BCCI

2m read
Saransh Jain

Saransh earns maiden India call-up for Sri Lanka Tests

2m read
Rajkummar Rao, Sourav Ganguly (Photo/Instagram/ @rajkummar_rao/ File Photo/ANI)

Sourav Ganguly birthday surprise: Dada poster out

2m read