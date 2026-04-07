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Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly reunite with warm hug at Eden Gardens, steal spotlight from rain-hit IPL

Fans flooded the comment sections, overjoyed their 'two icons' had met

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly reunite with warm hug at Eden Gardens, steal spotlight from rain-hit IPL

Rain may have brought the game to a standstill at Eden Gardens, but it couldn’t dim the mood. Even with the Indian Premier League clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings called off, fans still got their moment of magic, just not on the pitch.

All eyes turned to the stands when Shah Rukh Khan walked in, dressed in his KKR jersey and jeans. By his side was daughter Suhana Khan, as the superstar showed up to cheer for his team on Monday evening.

But the real highlight came later. Shah Rukh met Sourav Ganguly off the field. The video, shared by KKR on social media, captured the two icons chatting before pulling each other into a warm hug.

Also spotted in the clip were KKR pacer Harshit Rana, currently out of the tournament due to injury, and Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani.

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments. Some called it “vintage” and “timeless,” while others dubbed it the “ultimate Eden Gardens reunion.” One fan even wished to see Ganguly return to KKR in a coaching role.

Off the field, Shah Rukh’s calendar remains just as packed. He will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla, and is slated for a December 24 theatrical release.

He is also expected to share screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

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