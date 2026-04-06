Deepika's exit from The White Lotus is not the only headline she has been generating recently. Separate reports have emerged around her demands for the Bollywood film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. According to a source cited by News18, the actress had reportedly asked for Rs 25 crore for approximately 35 days of shooting, along with a ten per cent profit share and extensive entourage expenses. She also reportedly expressed reluctance to deliver dialogues in Telugu, something the director felt strongly about. Adding to the tension, confidential plot details from the film were allegedly leaked, raising concerns among the producers.