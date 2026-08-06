Uganda football captain beaten to death in street gang attack

Dubai: Uganda football captain David Owori was beaten to death at the age of 27 by suspected robbers near his home in the capital, Kampala.

According to police, Owori was killed after reportedly resisting a robbery in which attackers attempted to steal his mobile phone and other personal belongings. His death has sparked widespread mourning and reignited concerns over violent crime in Uganda.

Owori was the captain of Sports Club (SC) Villa, Uganda's most successful top-flight club, where he featured as both a right-back and a midfielder. He also earned international recognition by representing the Uganda national team, the Cranes.

"We have lost more than a player - we have lost a leader, brother and friend," SC Villa said in a statement.

Witnesses said the footballer was attacked by a group of assailants on Tuesday night, who allegedly struck him with paving stones before stealing his belongings and escaping. Owori was left unconscious at the scene.

"The player was ambushed by thugs as he approached his home, leaving him with life-threatening injuries before he was rushed to the medical facility," Kasingye said.

Owori was taken to a nearby health clinic before being transferred to a private hospital in the city. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Tributes have continued to flood in for the defender, who was affectionately known by the nickname "Colgate."

"David was not just a footballer. He was both a leader and an inspiration to a generation," it said in a statement.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.