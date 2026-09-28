UAE pushes for tougher cross-border justice to tackle cyber and organised crime
ABU DHABI: The UAE has called for stronger international judicial cooperation to address the growing threat posed by organised, cyber, financial and environmental crimes, as Abu Dhabi hosts the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.
Mubarak Al Neyadi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Justice, said the Congress comes at a time when crime is increasingly transcending national borders and becoming more closely linked to rapid technological change.
He stressed the need for more proactive and resilient justice systems, supported by international cooperation based on trust, rapid response, information and evidence sharing, and sustained capacity-building.
“The Congress represents an important opportunity to translate shared international resolve into practical measures that enhance the effectiveness of criminal justice systems and strengthen their ability to respond to evolving challenges,” Al Neyadi said.
A key outcome of the Congress is the adoption of the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which the UAE views as the starting point for a new phase focused on implementation, follow-up and measuring the impact of international commitments.
Al Neyadi said the UAE would continue over the next five years to support international legal and judicial partnerships, promote the exchange of expertise and best practices, and maintain momentum behind implementation of the declaration.
“These efforts will contribute to strengthening the security of societies, enhancing public confidence in justice institutions, and reinforcing the rule of law as a fundamental pillar of stability and sustainable development,” Al Neyadi noted.
The ultimate measure of the Congress's success, according to him, would not be limited to the documents and recommendations adopted, but would depend on the ability of governments and institutions translate those outcomes into policies, initiatives and programmes that deliver benefits to the communities while enhancing security.
The UAE believes such efforts can strengthen public confidence in justice institutions, reinforce the rule of law and contribute to the security and stability of societies.
The Congress is set to address the changing nature of crime and the challenges created by technological developments.
According to Al Neyadi, the increasingly transnational nature of contemporary crime makes deeper coordination between countries and regional and international organisations essential.
He highlighted the importance of expanding mechanisms for sharing knowledge, expertise, information and evidence, while strengthening capacity-building programmes to help countries develop coordinated responses.
The discussions are expected to examine innovative approaches to organised crime, transnational crime and cybercrime, as well as other threats associated with rapid technological change.
Al Neyadi said achieving international consensus on priorities for action in the coming years remains one of the Congress's principal objectives.
Such consensus, he said, can support the development of policies and legislation while strengthening the effectiveness of justice institutions and their ability to respond to both current and emerging challenges.
The UAE views the 15th United Crime as a catalyst for a new phase of international cooperation and a platform for strengthening implementation, follow-up and accountability.
The country also sees the opportunity as a platform for strengthening implementation, follow-up and accountability, with the longer-term objective of making criminal justice systems more effective, prepared and innovative at regional and global levels.