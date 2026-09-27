Challenges reshaping the future of crime prevention and criminal justice in the digital age

Digital threats demand smarter prevention and safeguards for individual rights
Technology and digital innovation have transformed nearly every aspect of modern life. While these advancements have improved efficiency and accelerated progress, they have also created new avenues for criminal activity when misused for illicit purposes. As criminal methods continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, societies around the world are facing increasingly complex challenges that test the resilience of justice systems and undermine safety, stability and public trust.
This growing sophistication of criminal activity is evident in the ways digital technologies are being exploited. Criminal networks increasingly operate behind seemingly legitimate digital platforms, tools and services, concealing highly organised and complex illicit activities. This shift has created a new reality in which governments, judicial institutions and law enforcement agencies must continually adapt their approaches to crime prevention, criminal justice and the protection of the rule of law in order to keep pace with rapidly evolving threats.
Perhaps one of the most significant differences between the past and the present is that crime is no longer constrained by geography. While many criminal activities once remained largely local in scope, technological advancements have enabled criminal networks to operate across borders with speed and scale. Organised crime, cybercrime and financial crime increasingly transcend national jurisdictions, expanding both their reach and their potential impact. This raises a fundamental question: how can the international community respond effectively to these rapidly evolving challenges, and what will the future of crime prevention and criminal justice look like in the digital age?
Responding effectively to these threats will require a fundamental shift - from reacting to crime after it occurs to anticipating and preventing it before harm is done. The first challenge lies in strengthening cooperation across justice institutions, law enforcement agencies and other relevant stakeholders while shifting from reactive responses towards prevention and anticipation. The ability to harness artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics offers significant opportunities to identify risk patterns, detect emerging threats and support more informed decision-making.
The second challenge relates to the growing importance of digital evidence. Smartphones, surveillance systems, geolocation data, electronic transactions, social media platforms and cloud-based services have become critical sources of information in criminal investigations. At the same time, criminals are increasingly using encryption, virtual assets, artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies to conceal their activities. This makes the ability to collect, preserve, analyse and present electronic evidence both securely and lawfully a cornerstone of modern criminal justice.
The third challenge concerns the expanding role of artificial intelligence within justice systems. Artificial intelligence has the potential to support investigators, prosecutors and judges by processing vast quantities of information, identifying patterns and strengthening analytical capabilities. However, technology must remain a tool that supports decision-making rather than replacing it. Human judgement, accountability and oversight remain essential to ensuring fairness, protecting rights and maintaining public trust.
A fourth challenge arises from the increasingly transnational nature of modern crime. Cyber fraud, online extortion, identity theft, cyber espionage, financial crime and cyberattacks routinely cross multiple jurisdictions. No country, regardless of its resources or capabilities, can address these threats in isolation. Therefore, effective international judicial cooperation, mutual legal assistance, information-sharing and coordinated cross-border action are becoming indispensable elements of contemporary crime prevention and criminal justice strategies.
Equally important is the challenge of balancing security, privacy and individual rights. As governments and institutions expand their ability to collect, analyse and utilise data to prevent and investigate crime, they also assume greater responsibilities in protecting privacy, safeguarding personal information and ensuring transparency in the use of technology. Public trust depends on the existence of strong governance frameworks, accountability mechanisms and safeguards that ensure technological tools are used responsibly and proportionately.
For this reason, the success of future criminal justice systems will not be measured solely by their ability to reduce crime. It will also be judged by their capacity to uphold the rule of law, safeguard individual rights and maintain public confidence in justice institutions. Security and justice are not competing objectives; they are mutually reinforcing pillars of stable and resilient societies.
Against this backdrop, the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which will be hosted by the UAE in Abu Dhabi from 26 September to 1 October 2026, assumes particular significance. The Congress provides a unique opportunity for governments, experts and institutions from around the world to exchange experiences, share expertise and explore ways to move from fragmented initiatives towards more coordinated and effective approaches to crime prevention and criminal justice.
One of the Congress’s most significant expected outcomes is the Abu Dhabi Declaration, which is currently being negotiated by member states ahead of its anticipated adoption. The Declaration addresses a broad range of priorities, including evidence-based prevention strategies, people-centred justice systems, responses to emerging and evolving forms of crime, the responsible use of technology, data and artificial intelligence, as well as international cooperation, capacity-building and multilateral partnerships.
The Ministry of Justice, in close coordination with its national and international partners, plays a leading role in preparing for the Congress and advancing its legal and judicial agenda. Beyond supporting the successful delivery of the event, the Ministry’s efforts aim to strengthen international partnerships, promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and enhance the capacity of justice systems to respond effectively to evolving and future challenges.
Ultimately, the world stands at a defining moment. Rapid change demands solutions capable of protecting future generations, while preserving the values that underpin just and secure societies. Strengthening cooperation, promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise, harnessing emerging technologies responsibly, and safeguarding the rule of law and individual rights must remain at the centre of our collective efforts. These are the foundations upon which safer, more just and more resilient societies will be built in the years ahead.