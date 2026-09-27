Challenges reshaping the future of crime prevention and criminal justice in the digital age

Perhaps one of the most significant differences between the past and the present is that crime is no longer constrained by geography. While many criminal activities once remained largely local in scope, technological advancements have enabled criminal networks to operate across borders with speed and scale. Organised crime, cybercrime and financial crime increasingly transcend national jurisdictions, expanding both their reach and their potential impact. This raises a fundamental question: how can the international community respond effectively to these rapidly evolving challenges, and what will the future of crime prevention and criminal justice look like in the digital age?