Abu Dhabi hosts WCO tech conference on AI and trade

WCO 2026 in Abu Dhabi, hosted by ICP, gathers 1,400+ global trade and customs leaders
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the World Customs Organization (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026 officially opened today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Hosted by the United Arab Emirates and organized by the World Customs Organization, the event is held under the theme:
“Customs Agility in a Complex World: Securing and Facilitating Trade through Innovation.”
The conference is graciously hosted by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
The three-day event brings together more than 1,400 participants, including representatives of WCO Member States, senior customs officials, border agencies, technology providers, private sector leaders, international organizations, academics, and trade stakeholders.
In his opening address, Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of ICP, said the UAE’s hosting of the conference reflects the leadership’s vision to strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for innovation, trade facilitation, and advanced technology adoption in support of sustainable development and security.
He stressed that digital innovation has become a core pillar of modern customs systems, enhancing transparency, border efficiency, and supply chain security in line with WCO objectives and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
“The United Arab Emirates adopts a proactive approach to harnessing advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, and smart surveillance systems, to develop the national customs sector and support a secure and open trade environment,” Al Shamsi said.
He added that UAE Customs has developed more than 80 smart and digital services, with a 100% electronic transformation rate, reflecting the country’s transition to a fully integrated digital ecosystem that improves operational efficiency, accelerates service delivery, and supports global trade.
Al Shamsi emphasized that international cooperation and technology partnerships are essential to building smart customs administrations capable of addressing cross-border challenges while promoting trade.
Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahaj Al Falasi, Acting Director General of Customs and Port Security at ICP, said the UAE’s hosting of the conference — coinciding with International Customs Day — reinforces its role as a strategic partner in the global customs ecosystem.
He outlined key pillars for the future of customs development:
Optimal deployment of digital solutions and AI to enhance procedures and trade facilitation
Empowering human capital with smart tools and advanced skills
National integration through shared data platforms, electronic connectivity, and joint operations centers
Expanding partnerships with technology providers to deliver scalable, practical innovations
Al Falasi noted the accelerating role of AI in global trade, citing expectations that AI could increase global trade value by 40% by 2040 and boost global GDP by 12–13%, underscoring the need for forward-looking customs strategies.
He highlighted AI’s transformative impact on e-commerce and stressed the importance of advanced logistics technologies and new tools to improve efficiency, reduce costs, accelerate trade flows, and safeguard supply chains.
Ian Saunders, WCO Secretary General, underscored the crucial role of customs administrations in safeguarding societies and supporting economic prosperity.
“The daily vigilance of customs administrations and their commitment to countering evolving border threats are fundamental to economic and social prosperity,” he said.
He noted that the conference explores how customs can use innovation to strengthen border security, facilitate legitimate trade, and build agile supply chains — covering non-intrusive inspection, risk management, cloud computing, data analytics, interoperability, cybersecurity, sustainability, and e-commerce.
WCO Cargo Targeting System (CTS)
Supports Member States in identifying high-risk consignments by transforming cargo data into structured risk assessments aligned with international best practices.
Smart Security Devices Initiative
Promotes IoT-based technologies such as smart seals, electronic locks, and connected containers, enabling continuous cargo monitoring and shifting customs operations from intermittent checks to real-time visibility.
Senior officials toured the accompanying exhibition, reviewing advanced systems and innovative solutions presented by technology companies and customs solution providers.
A press conference followed, where Al Falasi emphasized international cooperation, technological applications, and innovation in enhancing customs efficiency, risk management, and anti-smuggling efforts.
First-Day Panel Sessions
The opening day featured four key panels:
Customs Agility in a Complex World – Strengthening institutional agility through innovation, modern standards, and data-driven cooperation.
Smart Scanners and Secure Borders – Advances in high-resolution X-ray systems and intelligent imaging platforms.
Reinventing Risk Management – Breaking institutional silos, unifying data, and using AI-driven analytics for proactive risk assessment.
Cloud Technology in Customs Security – Leveraging cloud solutions for modernization, AI analytics, and cross-border data exchange.
The conference positions Abu Dhabi at the center of global dialogue on the future of customs, highlighting how technology, AI, data integration, and international cooperation are reshaping border management to ensure both security and seamless trade in an increasingly complex world.
