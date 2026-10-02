EDGE unveils UAE-made munition designed to penetrate bunkers

Mohammed Arbabi, Chief Executive Officer, LAHAB, said, “We have introduced a new application specific product that expands the end-user’s capabilities while maintaining familiarity and ease of use. Designed for hardened reinforced targets/bunkers, it delivers greater flexibility and enhanced capability without introducing unnecessary complexity. More importantly, we see it as part of our duty to continuously understand our end-user’s evolving needs and provide the right capabilities. This is a reflection of our broader commitment to serving and strengthening our national capabilities.”