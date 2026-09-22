“We, on the start of the conflict on Febraury 28, within 48 hours, we were able to deploy all our systems on the shore border, and we geofenced the UAE with our equipment and with ally equipment, and that been possible because we've been ready to deploy.”

Vulnerability can also emerge elsewhere in the chain, including production capacity, lead times, and equipment availability. Having more capability inside the UAE therefore gives the country another layer of continuity, while allowing systems to be modified when threats change, he explained.

EDGE does not look at such investments purely through a financial lens, according to Al Marar. The priority is whether an investment can accelerate technology development in the UAE, add know-how or shorten the route from development to operational use.

“We are reassessing our defense solutions. We are going to make them. We're going to make them more robust. We are going to make them more easy to use. We're gonna add more autonomy, and we are gonna repel them far, and we're gonna extend the range.”

“If we want to be and reflect the same readiness that we had in the UAE on the 28th, we need to always plan for the worst.”

“There is no reason why we cannot cooperate across borders, and there is no reason why we cannot have hubs and strategic alliances in the GCC countries to serve different systems.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.