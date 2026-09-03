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Oman rules out tsunami threat after 4.9-magnitude quake hits Gulf of Aden

Oman Meteorology says quake struck at 6.11pm at a depth of 77 km

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The earthquake was recorded at 6.11pm Oman time at a depth of 77 kilometres, according to the meteorological authority, which said the tremor posed no tsunami threat to Oman’s coastline.
The earthquake was recorded at 6.11pm Oman time at a depth of 77 kilometres, according to the meteorological authority, which said the tremor posed no tsunami threat to Oman’s coastline.
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Dubai: Oman Meteorology said there was no risk of tsunami waves following a magnitude 4.9 earthquake that struck east of the Gulf of Aden on Thursday evening.

The earthquake was recorded at 6.11pm Oman time at a depth of 77 kilometres, according to the meteorological authority, which said the tremor posed no tsunami threat to Oman’s coastline.

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Oman’s National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre monitors seismic activity and potential tsunami threats in the Arabian Sea and surrounding region.

The centre was established following the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami and operates systems to monitor earthquakes, sea levels and other potential hazards before issuing warnings to authorities and the public when necessary.

Oman Meteorology says earthquakes beneath or near the ocean can generate tsunamis, although not every undersea earthquake produces dangerous waves.

The Arabian Sea coastline is monitored closely because of seismic activity in the wider region, particularly the Makran Subduction Zone off the southern coasts of Iran and Pakistan, which is considered a potential source of tsunami risk to Oman and neighbouring countries.

Thursday’s 4.9-magnitude earthquake, however, did not trigger any tsunami warning, Oman Meteorology confirmed.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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