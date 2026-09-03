Oman Meteorology says quake struck at 6.11pm at a depth of 77 km
Dubai: Oman Meteorology said there was no risk of tsunami waves following a magnitude 4.9 earthquake that struck east of the Gulf of Aden on Thursday evening.
The earthquake was recorded at 6.11pm Oman time at a depth of 77 kilometres, according to the meteorological authority, which said the tremor posed no tsunami threat to Oman’s coastline.
Oman’s National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre monitors seismic activity and potential tsunami threats in the Arabian Sea and surrounding region.
The centre was established following the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami and operates systems to monitor earthquakes, sea levels and other potential hazards before issuing warnings to authorities and the public when necessary.
Oman Meteorology says earthquakes beneath or near the ocean can generate tsunamis, although not every undersea earthquake produces dangerous waves.
The Arabian Sea coastline is monitored closely because of seismic activity in the wider region, particularly the Makran Subduction Zone off the southern coasts of Iran and Pakistan, which is considered a potential source of tsunami risk to Oman and neighbouring countries.
Thursday’s 4.9-magnitude earthquake, however, did not trigger any tsunami warning, Oman Meteorology confirmed.