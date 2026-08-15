UAE temperature crosses 50°C as rain forecast for four days

Sweihan recorded 50.2°C as unsettled weather is expected across parts of the country
Abu Dhabi: Temperatures in the UAE climbed above 50°C on Saturday, with Sweihan in Al Ain recording 50.2°C at 2.30pm, the highest temperature registered across the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The extreme heat comes just before a shift towards more unsettled conditions, with the NCM forecasting chances of rain across parts of the UAE from Sunday and continuing for four days.
On Sunday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas, with the possibility of light rain.
Conditions will turn humid overnight and into Monday morning over some western coastal areas, where mist could form. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east before becoming north-westerly, at speeds of 10km/h to 20km/h and reaching 30km/h.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Monday, conditions will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern areas during the afternoon and bringing rain.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning over some western coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Winds will range from 10km/h to 25km/h, strengthening at times to 40km/h and potentially stirring up dust.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.
On Tuesday, the chance of convective cloud formation will extend to eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, with rainfall expected to accompany some of the clouds.
Conditions will again become humid overnight and into Wednesday morning over some inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist.
Winds could reach 40km/h at times and raise dust, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday, when convective clouds may again develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and bring rain.
Humidity is expected overnight and into Thursday morning over some inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Winds will once more reach up to 40km/h at times, while seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The outlook therefore points to a sharp contrast in conditions: after temperatures breached 50°C on Saturday, parts of the country could see four consecutive days of rain chances from Sunday through Wednesday.