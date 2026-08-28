Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in Gulf of Aden

USGS reports 6.0 shock in Gulf of Aden, no immediate damage details
A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday morning in the Gulf of Aden, between Somalia and Yemen, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The shallow quake hit at 12:07 am local time (2107 GMT Thursday), about 145 kilometers off the Somali coast, the USGS added.
The Egyptian Gazette reported a higher magnitude of 6.2 for the quake that hit the Eastern Gulf of Aden at 2107 GMT on Thursday (1:07 AM Gulf, 6:07 am Beijing time on Friday), quoting the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.