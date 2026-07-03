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Strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's coast

Offshore 6.1 tremor northeast of Hirara rattles region but spares populated areas

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the East China Sea, roughly 101 km from Okinawa, Japan at 1.04 pm local time on Friday (July 3, 2026).
A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the East China Sea, roughly 101 km from Okinawa, Japan at 1.04 pm local time on Friday (July 3, 2026).
@Geotechwar | X

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck in the sea northeast of Hirara in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture early Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit at 1:04 pm local time (0404 UTC), about 136 kilometers (85 miles) north-northeast of Hirara, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS data.

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No immediate reports of damage or injuries were available.

The epicentre was in a remote oceanic area near the Okinawa Prefecture islands.

Japan lies in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes are common.

An earthquake monitor and posts global seismic events of magnitude 5.0 and above using data from USGS and other agencies, shared the alert on X shortly after the event.

Japan experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position at the convergence of several tectonic plates.

While many are minor, stronger events like this one can occasionally cause shaking on nearby islands, though offshore locations often limit impacts on populated areas.

Officials typically issue tsunami advisories for significant quakes, but none has been mentioned in initial reports for this event.

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