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Typhoon 'Dolphin' makes second landfall in China's Zhejiang

Hangzhou airport halts 388 flights as Dolphin batters coastal Zhejiang cities

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Typhoon isDolphin making landfall in China, while Tropical Storm Chan-hom heading towards mainland Japan, and three more systems are spinning around the Mariana Islands, all at the same time.
Typhoon isDolphin making landfall in China, while Tropical Storm Chan-hom heading towards mainland Japan, and three more systems are spinning around the Mariana Islands, all at the same time.
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HANGZHOU, China: Typhoon ''Dolphin'', the 13th typhoon of the year, made its second landfall at Yueqing City in east China's Zhejiang Province at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

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The maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center hit Force 13, or 38 meters per second.

The typhoon first landed at Yuhuan in Taizhou City, Zhejiang, at around 5:30 p.m., with the maximum sustained wind near the typhoon center hitting Force 14.

Affected by the typhoon, the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou City, capital of Zhejiang, has canceled 388 inbound and outbound flights for the day.

The NMC warned local authorities in the affected areas to guard against extreme downpours.

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