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Magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolts waters off western Cuba

No immediate reports of damage or injuries following the tremor

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage following the earthquake.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage following the earthquake.
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Dubai: A strong earthquake struck waters off the coast of western Cuba on Monday evening, with seismic monitoring agencies reporting a magnitude of between 6.1 and 6.4.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake occurred at 11:30 p.m. local time and was centred about 118 kilometres west-northwest of the town of Mantua in Cuba's western Pinar del Río province. The agency reported the quake at a depth of 33 kilometres.

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The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reported a magnitude of 6.1 and said the earthquake struck at 1800 GMT. It initially estimated the quake's depth at 10 kilometres and located the epicentre in waters off the Cuban coast.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage following the earthquake.

Authorities were monitoring the situation and assessing potential impacts, while emergency and civil defence agencies continued to gather information from affected areas.

Cuba lies near the boundary between the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates, a region that experiences periodic seismic activity.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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